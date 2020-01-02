Activist Joe Seeman plans run for Assembly in 112th district

Activist Joe Seeman is running against Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh for a seat that represents portions of Schenectady and Saratoga counties.
Seeman, a Democrat, has been a visible figure at protests in downtown Glens Falls. He said Thursday he is running to bring a progressive vision to Albany.
“I’ve been fighting for decades for the interests of average Americans — not for billionaires — fighting for protecting our environment, for clean energy, for good health care, for fair taxation, for good education, what really amounts to our children’s future for their children, for the people of upstate New York and America,” he said.
Walsh is in her second term, representing the 112th Assembly District, which covers towns such as Glenville, Ballston Spa, Greenfield and Galway.
Seeman, who lives in Ballston Spa, said because the incumbent is in the minority, she does not have a voice on the budget and how the state's money is spent.
Seeman said he believes the state should pass the New York Health Care Act, which would establish a single-payer system for the state. That would end what he called “welfare” for insurance companies, would be more affordable for residents and save taxpayers' money by alleviating the large burden of health care costs on municipalities and school districts, he said.
He said the state can also save money by transitioning to a clean energy economy with lower energy bills.
“The money we’re spending on National Grid and at gas pumps instead stays right here in our communities, because we’re producing our own energy. That will mean good-paying green jobs that can’t be outsourced and many other jobs right here instead of sending our money into the pocket of billionaires,” he said.
Seeman said lowering taxes can help stem the loss of people leaving the state.
He also wants to end the corrupt culture of pay-to-play in state government.
“I don’t know how many New York politicians have gone to jail for their corruption,” he said.
Seeman said he would not take a dime of corporate money.
Seeman believes the state system of public campaign financing needs to go further. Now, people who donate $250 or less would have their donations matched 6 to 1 for statewide office candidates.
He thinks the new proposal will be thrown out in court, because it also raised the number of votes a party must receive to qualify for automatic ballot access.
Seeman would like to see automatic voter registration, too, and said a more equitable distribution of education funding is needed.
Seeman also proposed legalizing marijuana and taxing it. This would help eliminate the underground market that is fueling gang violence, he said, and provide revenue to the state.
Seeman, a retired software developer, said he brings decades of experience as an advocate and organizer of grassroots movements to his campaign.
“I’ve got a lot of experience working with teams of people,” he said.
Seeman said he has a fighting chance, because many voters are unaffiliated and others are disgusted by politics as usual.
When asked to comment on Seeman’s candidacy, Walsh provided a statement saying she looked forward to the campaign.
“The most important part about our state’s democratic process is giving the voters a choice, and I welcome the challenge and opportunity for a productive dialogue,” she said in a news release. “I am proud of my record, and of the work I have been able to accomplish both in the Legislature and back home.”
