Seeber reorganizes Warren County board committees

The restructuring will result in a net savings to the county of more than $3,000. Seeber is reducing her salary from $22,654 to $20,000. The position of vice chairman, with a stipend of $8,404, is being eliminated. The stipend for the budget officer position, which will be filled by Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, will be reduced from $9,992 to $6,000.

“We have established this week the benefit of communication and collaboration,” she said.

Beaty said he is pleased the changes will save the county money.

Seeber also revamped some of the committee memberships.

“Each assignment was made with a goal of having balanced representation by region and party with the goal that we develop a cohesive approach that raises up every corner of our county,” she said.

The county is setting up a new email to give the public the opportunity to comment on public issues. It is warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough voted no on the committee changes.

“It’s creating two new positions that look political to me and are not really needed,” he said.

Strough asked how the choices of majority and minority leader were decided.

