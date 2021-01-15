Seeber reorganizes Warren County board committees

New Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber set a bipartisan tone in brief remarks at Friday’s meeting, but some supervisors are already accusing her of playing politics with committee appointments.
Seeber is reorganizing the committee structure and creating two new positions — majority leader and minority leader.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, is the majority leader and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, is the minority leader. Each will receive a $6,000 stipend.
Seeber said she had discussions with supervisors about restructuring committees. The law allows the county also to have the majority and minority leader positions, she said, and whoever fills those posts can take on additional duties.
Beaty will be chairman of the Finance Committee as part of his duties, and Braymer will lead the Personnel Committee.
County Administrator Ryan Moore and County Attorney Mary Kissane researched the issue and found the previous board structure had not been entirely correct, Seeber said.
Each party will continue to caucus.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett is the only independent on the board. Seeber said he will be kept in the loop on county issues.
The restructuring will result in a net savings to the county of more than $3,000. Seeber is reducing her salary from $22,654 to $20,000. The position of vice chairman, with a stipend of $8,404, is being eliminated. The stipend for the budget officer position, which will be filled by Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, will be reduced from $9,992 to $6,000.
“We have established this week the benefit of communication and collaboration,” she said.
Beaty said he is pleased the changes will save the county money.
Seeber also revamped some of the committee memberships.
“Each assignment was made with a goal of having balanced representation by region and party with the goal that we develop a cohesive approach that raises up every corner of our county,” she said.
The county is setting up a new email to give the public the opportunity to comment on public issues. It is warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough voted no on the committee changes.
“It’s creating two new positions that look political to me and are not really needed,” he said.
Strough asked how the choices of majority and minority leader were decided.
Seeber said the chairwoman is allowed to make those appointments, with the support of both political caucuses.
Strough said, if someone has a disagreement with Seeber, she is not going to appoint that person.
Braymer said the party held a caucus on Thursday and decided to move forward with the new structure. As the leader of the Personnel Committee, she will be actively involved in matters at the county, which will take time away from her law practice, she said.
Strough’s wife, Chris Strough, pointed out during the public comment period that it appears another layer of government is being created. Also, she said Beaty is chairman of three committees, while John Strough is not leading any.
John Strough also noted the issue.
“You have a county supervisor that probably understands in greater depth than any other supervisors the issues facing Queensbury and that person does not land a chairmanship. That’s hard to defend,” he said.
Strough was taken off the Adirondack Balloon Festival committee and replaced by Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan.
Seeber, a Republican, ran against Strough, a Democrat, in the 2017 Queensbury town supervisor's race and lost. Strough voted against Seeber for the chairperson position.
Seeber explained that her rationale for appointing Magowan, a Republican, is he is chairman of the Facilities Committee and the festival uses a major facility — Warren County airport.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, a Republican, said he believes the new structure is logical and will bring the county into compliance with what it should have been under the law.
But the parties, not the chairperson, should select their own majority and minority leaders, he said.
Seeber said she is working to find another person on the Warren-Washington IDA as she took Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild off at what she said was his request.
Wild said that is an inaccurate representation of their conversation.
“I did agree to continue for a few months until I moved on,” he said.
Seeber apologized and agreed to reinstate him on the IDA board.
Wild, a Republican, said he is troubled by some of what is going on.
“It’s all about politics. That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to do the people’s business,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.