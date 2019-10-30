THURMAN — The race for town clerk has gotten nasty, with challenger Gail Seaman accusing incumbent of Susan Staples of using the office for political purposes and leaking personal information.
Staples, meanwhile, says Seaman has been sharing town information and is verbally attacking anyone who disagrees with her.
Seaman is running on the Republican and Thurman United ballot lines, and Staples has the Democratic and independent Town Pride line.
Seaman said she decided to run for the clerk’s position after six years on the Town Board, because she is tired of the constant bickering and wanted a change in how the clerk’s office is being run. She believes Staples has become partisan and misused the powers of the office.
“The town clerk’s office has been turned into a political tool, and it shouldn’t be political,” Seaman said.
The town clerk is responsible for taking the minutes at Town Board meetings, and Seaman said Staples is not taking the minutes accurately but is including irrelevant ancillary materials. She is also not acting professionally, Seaman said.
“For a town clerk to argue with the board and tell them that she’s not going to take down resolutions and saying the board can’t bring up a resolution because she says it’s not legal, that’s not the town clerk’s position,” Seaman said.
Seaman said Staples has refused to issue hunting licenses and has not given a reason. Seaman also accused Staples of sharing people’s personal information.
Seaman said she believes the office needs to have more regular hours. Staples and Supervisor Cynthia Hyde are not in the office on Fridays.
Seaman said, if elected, she would be there five days a week and might hold office hours one Saturday a month for working people who cannot come to Town Hall during the day.
Seaman is a nurse and said she has 35 years of experience in dealing with the public and protecting confidentiality.
You have free articles remaining.
Susan Staples
Staples said in an email she is seeking re-election to another term to keep providing the same level of service to the public.
“During my last term, I was able to carry out my statutory duties as well as the many extra duties that this office is responsible to carry out. I was able to do this despite the needless and unnecessary cuts that were made by the board,” she said.
The board cut a deputy clerk position, the maintenance person, cleaner and did away with the Food Pantry Committee, according to Staples. She said many of those duties and responsibilities fell to her.
Staples said another of her accomplishments was keeping detailed minutes to provide accurate information to disprove false statements. She denied Seaman’s allegations and said her minutes are an almost verbatim translation of what happens at the meetings.
“She would prefer that I not include much of the discussion which takes place because it often disproves her or shows her to interrupt and verbally attack anyone who disagrees with her.”
Staples said she would never leak anyone’s personal information.
“However, Mrs. Seaman does have a record of leaking information, violating open meeting laws by having an illegal meeting and claiming she will change the minutes when she is clerk, all of which she has done openly at meetings,” Staples said.
If re-elected, Staples said she would focus on getting the town’s records transferred to an electronic format and organizing the cemetery files.
“As an officer in a small town, the clerk has the opportunity to serve the public beyond their duties, and it has been my pleasure to do so,” she said.
Staples was appointed to the position in March 2017 to fill a vacancy after Jeanie Sprague resigned. Staples won a full two-year term that November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.