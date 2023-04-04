GLENS FALLS — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., stopped off at the Glens Falls Fire Department Tuesday to announce his plan to continue federal grant funding for local firefighters.

“You see, there’s a bit of political smoldering going on in Washington.” Schumer said. “The two main federal firefighting funding programs, AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grant) and SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) are at risk of not being renewed.”

Schumer explained that the federal money awarded through these programs helps municipalities throughout the country with smaller tax bases to purchase vital equipment, as well as incentivize recruitment and retention in volunteer departments.

“The worry is that there are some there in Washington who just want to cut the daylights out of everything,” Schumer said. “They’re trying to say this is one of the programs that should be cut.”

In the past three years, fire departments in the Capital Region have received around $16 million from the two programs including $139,000 in Warren County, $900,000, in Washington County and $4.75 million in Saratoga County. Since the start of the programs in 2003, New York State has received $700 million.

“We can’t let those millions for our local firefighters go up in smoke,” Schumer quipped. “If these programs weren’t around, life-saving equipment and hundreds of New York firefighters who have been hired, or recruited in the case of volunteer fire departments, thanks to this funding might never have happened.”

Glens Falls received an AFG grant of $17,000 in 2017 to purchase scuba testing equipment; in 2022, the South Glens Falls Fire Department received $34,000 for equipment updates; and the Saratoga Springs Fire Department received $4 million in SAFER grant money to hire and train 16 new firefighters, as well as more than $240,000 in AFG grant money purchase new breathing equipment. Most recently, the Salem Fire Department was awarded $40,000 for recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.

“These monetary awards have gone to supplying critical infrastructure, firefighter training and equipment," Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins explained. "These types of things do not fall under regular city budget lines for fire departments and to fully support our emergency services, it’s absolutely vital that the city of Glens Falls Fire Department receives these type of awards.”

Every five years, the grant programs need to be voted on for renewal and funded. The last time the programs made their way through Congress was in 2017 for the beginning of the 2018 fiscal year — meaning if the programs are not renewed this year, funding could be lost for 2024.

Schumer said that there are some political factions in Washington seeking to halt federal spending for municipal programs, but he argued that in the case of emergency departments, federal dollars should be spent to meet their needs and ensure the equipment they need to stay safe and protect others.

“The federal government should always help out,” he said. “The good news is this has broad bipartisan support. This is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. This is a people issue, an American issue, a firefighter issue. But I say here today to our firefighters, we will not let this expire, not on my watch. Not on my watch as long as I’m majority leader.”

Schumer said that he would bring the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 to the Senate floor as soon a session reconvenes on April 17.

The Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 will renew both programs and authorize the appropriation of $95 million each year throughout 2024-2030 for United States Fire Administration’s operations. Congress has provided $58 million for that purpose in fiscal year 2023. The bill would also extend an underlying formula for the authorizations of appropriations for the grant programs for that time. Those amounts are calculated by adjusting the amount authorized at the start of the programs in 2013 ($750 million) each year to account for inflation. After accounting for inflation, the congressional budget office estimates that the bill would authorize appropriations totaling $5.3 billion for each program over the 2024-2028 period. Congress provided $360 million for each of them in fiscal year 2023.

“Today I’m officially announcing that when we get back from our Easter break in the Senate, I’m gonna put it on the floor of the Senate,” Schumer said. “I dare people to vote against it. I think once I put it on the floor, we’ll get it.”

Although Schumer was confident that the bill would be a sure thing based on the merits of helping and protecting firefighters, he expressed concern that some rivals within the Senate might seek to sabotage the bill by adding on “killer” amendments.

“We don’t want BS amendments, frankly, that have nothing to do with this bill being added to it to try and kill it,” he said. “Let’s just pass this bill and do the politics somewhere else.”

James McGowan, secretary/treasurer for the New York State Professional Firefighters Association, thanked Schumer for his support of firefighters across the state and across the country.

“We just want to thank the senator for always having our back and representing all the professional firefighters in New York State,” he said.

“I just appreciate the Senator. I appreciate him coming today, and more importantly I appreciate this bill going on the floor and hopefully to be passed,” added Glens Fall Fire Chief James Schrammel. “Because these bills are a lot more than the money, these bills are really about safety and providing for the fire departments and supporting that mission.”

Schumer said he and his team have reached out to several fire departments across the country urging them to let their representatives know how important it is to keep the grant programs funded.

“Firefighters risk their lives every day. We can’t have them rushing in to danger with outdated equipment and not enough manpower, and these programs are one of the only major resources to making sure that happens,” Schumer said. “So it’s time to put on our boots, throw some cold water on the cuts, and save these resources for our Capital Region fire departments.”