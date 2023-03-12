SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga County will hold an online-only tax foreclosed property auction starting Monday.

In a news release issued Thursday, the county said the virtual auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, will begin at noon Monday and close at noon Friday, March 24.

There are over 30 residential, commercial and vacant lot properties up for auction. Among those up for bid are single family residences along the Hudson River and one large two-story unfinished building across the street from the Hudson River.

Tax-defaulted property auctions help Saratoga County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status, the county said in the news release.

“We are thrilled to host this multi property event for Saratoga County,” said RJ Klisiewicz, operations manager for Auctions International, in the release. “The online only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world. More eyes on the properties, increases the bidding and generates greater revenue for the County.”

To participate, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website.

Once completed, potential bidders must mail the packets and required documentation to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052.

The packets are due March 22 by 4 p.m. or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions. Auctions International is also offering an electronic version of the registration packet for 2023.

For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.SaratogaCoAuction.com. Auctions International’ s main website can be viewed at www.auctionsinternational.com