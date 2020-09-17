Saratoga County League of Women Voters organizing debates

The district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.

Druschel said Wood had committed and Braymer was interested. Braymer said in an email on Wednesday that she would attend.

When contacted, Simpson said in an email that he was not aware of a debate being organized but wanted to get more information.

All three candidates are running to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat currently held by the retiring Sen. Betty Little.

There are no debates planned for the 45th Senate District seat. That seat does not include any part of Saratoga County. It covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.

The 43rd Senate District features Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon and Democratic challenger Patrick Nelson, of Stillwater. The district encompasses all of Columbia County and parts of Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.

Druschel said she has not heard any response from Jordan’s campaign.