Saratoga County League of Women Voters organizing debates

The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County is trying to organize virtual debates for some local races.
The organization is attempting to put together debates for the 114th Assembly District, 113th Assembly District and the 49th Senate District, according to Charlotte Druschel, co-chairperson of the voter services committee of the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County.
The debates would be done using the Zoom meeting platform, according to Druschel.
“What we’ll probably do is we will record them and we will post them,” she said.
The league will be asking for community members to submit questions. They should send an email to vslwvsc@gmail.com and specify the race involved.
The 113th Assembly District races features incumbent Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake and Republican challenger David Catalfamo, who was communications director and vice president of economic development for former Gov. George Pataki.
Druschel said both candidates have expressed interest and a tentative date scheduled.
The district covers portions of eastern and northern Saratoga County and central and southern Washington County.
The 114th Assembly District race features Republican Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, Democrat; and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who is running on the Serve America Party.
The district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
Druschel said Wood had committed and Braymer was interested. Braymer said in an email on Wednesday that she would attend.
When contacted, Simpson said in an email that he was not aware of a debate being organized but wanted to get more information.
All three candidates are running to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat currently held by the retiring Sen. Betty Little.
There are no debates planned for the 45th Senate District seat. That seat does not include any part of Saratoga County. It covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
The 43rd Senate District features Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon and Democratic challenger Patrick Nelson, of Stillwater. The district encompasses all of Columbia County and parts of Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
Druschel said she has not heard any response from Jordan’s campaign.
Nelson said Thursday that his campaign is interested in debating and had even suggested holding one debate each of the counties, but his opponent has not replied.
Nelson said he considered Jordan ducking debates a sign of disrespect.
“It’s like telling your employer: ‘I’m not going to show up for our performance review, but hire me back anyway,’” he said.
Jordan’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.
The league is also looking to schedule a debate between Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville and challenger Thearse McCalmon, of Schenectady. The district covers a portion of Saratoga County including the towns of Corinth, Hadley, Day, Providence and Edinburgh.
Spokesman Paul Paterakis said on Thursday McCalmon is ready to debate, but waiting for Tedisco to commit. The campaign put out a statement last week accusing Tedisco of dodging a debate.
Adam Kramer, a spokesman for the Tedisco, said the campaign has been in touch with the league and is looking at scheduling.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.