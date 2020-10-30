 Skip to main content
Saratoga County expands early voting hours
Saratoga County expands early voting hours

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Board of Elections has announced expanded hours on Saturday and Sunday at all three early voting locations.

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can vote at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Road in Clifton Park; Gavin Park at 10 Lewis Road in Wilton; and the Saratoga County Board of Elections office at 50 West High St. in Ballston Spa.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

