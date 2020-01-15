SAM Party sues New York over new presidential candidate requirements

ALBANY — A new state law requiring political parties to offer a presidential candidate and garner nearly three times as many votes than previously needed to maintain their statewide ballot line is facing a legal challenge by the newest political party.

The Serve America Movement (SAM) Party, which gained state ballot access in the 2018 gubernatorial race with former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner garnering more than 50,000 votes, is suing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, state legislators and the state Board of Elections alleging that the requirements are unconstitutional.

The law requires all state political parties to run a candidate for this year’s presidential election and receive 2 percent of the total vote or 130,000 votes — whichever is greater — in order to say on the ballot. Previously, if a minor party's candidate for governor received 50,000 votes, it would retain ballot status and thus hold significantly more influence.