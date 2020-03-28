SAM Party candidate, Jeffrey French, enters NY-21 race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I believe the two parties are just locked in partisanship where it’s all about power and money and it’s not about the American people anymore,” French said.

“Are you tired of the two-party system that continually disregards your voice?” he wrote in a letter to the Enterprise. “Are you tired of legislation being passed that violate(s) your constitutional and civil rights? Are you tired of partisan fighting instead of them working for the American people? Are you tired of government overreach of power? Well; you do not have to wait any longer.”

The SAM Party was founded in 2017 by staffers of former President George W. Bush and has seen much of its growth in New York, including 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stephanie A. Miner, who shares initials with the party. Former town of Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood is also running on the SAM Party line for the state 114th Assembly District seat, currently held by Dan Stec, who is running for state Senate.

French said he hopes to help grow the party during his campaign.

“My budget is limited, but I have a game plan to get the word out,” he said.

French said he has been a cab driver, carpenter and cook. He also worked for the defense contractor DynCorp International, eventually becoming its deputy program manager.