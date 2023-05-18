SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Village trustees approved a resolution to declare a public health and safety emergency during their Wednesday meeting, a move that expedites removal of debris from a structure that burned over the weekend.

The removal would take place immediately following the close of the investigation into the fire.

The building, located at 22 Main St., had most recently housed a China Buffet restaurant, but had been vacant for several years. It originally served as a McDonald's location. The building had no utility services when the fire broke out on Sunday morning.

During the blaze, the adjacent structure located at 24 Main St. was also damaged from the flames; however, fire crews were able to save that structure. Two businesses, a candy store and a laundry, operate there.

“I want to applaud the first responders for doing a great job of saving (the building at) 24. That was a pretty big fire and to see that building still standing there is a big credit to what you guys have done so thank you,” said Mayor Nicholas Bodkin.

The resolution gives authority to the village to demolish and remove what’s left of the building as soon as the property is released from investigation.

South Glens Falls restaurant property had no utilities before fire Fire officials confirmed on Monday that all utilities were cut from of the vacant building in a South Glens Falls fire this weekend.

“The cost associated with this would be presented to the property owner,” Bodkin explained. “The cost, if not paid, would then be levied to the assessor to then be placed on their tax bill.”

Saratoga County real estate records show the property is currently owned by Xiaomei Wang of Saratoga Springs.

County and state fire investigators are investigating the fire and have not yet released public information about its cause.