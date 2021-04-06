Runyon challenges incumbent Shepler in GOP primary for Thurman supervisor

Town Hall is in need of upkeep, including maintenance and painting.

“We need to sit down and look at the building and infrastructure,” she said.

Shepler said the 2020 annual update document has been completed and submitted to the state. She said she will not be able to submit the ones from previous years because of bookkeeping issues.

“Quite frankly, Miss Runyon is running for supervisor. She was in this position for very close to three years and she never completed a single AUD. Why not?”

Shepler said records were incomplete. The books were never closed out in 2018 and 2019, and it is impossible to reconstruct the records, she said.

When she took office, the computers had been wiped clean, including the previous accounting software used to file those reports, she said.

“There’s not enough hours in the day to be able to run the town of Thurman and to try to be able to complete them,” she said.

Shepler had no comment on the health insurance issue with her secretary, citing pending litigation. A search did not reveal any active lawsuit, but comments made at a recent board meeting indicated that some residents were considering one.