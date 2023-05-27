Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GLENS FALLS — The restoration process of parks around the city got a step closer to competition on Tuesday after the Common Council passed a resolution for field repairs at Murray Street Playground.

Diana Palmer, Third Ward councilwoman and Recreation Committee member, spoke about the city entering an agreement with Turf Management Company Inc. to mow and perform reseeding and turf renovation at the Murray Street Playground.

“The school district often uses the field — right now they have lacrosse practices and things like that so we really wanted to put some money into getting the fields in really good condition so lacrosse, soccer, field hockey, could be played there,” she said.

The park restoration projects came after a court rehabilitation to all of the parks, according to Palmer. All of the projects have been completed with American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received.

“The committee agreed that putting the extra funds into a good multiuse field space was important for the city,” she said.

Beyond a restored multiuse field, there has also been quite a bit of work done at East Field Recreation Center. As football season slowly approaches, upgrades have been made to the facilities.

The courts are now in the stages of being sealed and painted. Bleachers are soon to be ordered and have concrete poured in the future.

Palmer received feedback from Hank Pelton, Glens Falls Greenjackets president and CEO, and Ben Bernard, Glens Falls Baseball Club owner and general manager, about park needs.

“We invited them both to submit proposals for what they needed the most at East Field. It’s a lot of work with bleachers and woodwork and that is in the works with our purchasing department now,” she said.

In conjunction with court repairs, some sidewalks were repaired around Montcalm Park and Sagamore Park. Palmer said she has heard nothing but positivity about the restorations.

“I think the only thing is people want more,” she said. “One of the asks is that people want to see a skate park come to the city.”

Palmer said that the Glens Falls community is fortunately placed in a beautiful landscape and that community members see that and value it. She believes highly in the restorations to continue providing residents with greater quality-of-life experiences.

“It’s an active and outdoor community and I am so fortunate that we have such great areas in Glens Falls. There’s also a lot of families that live her so youth sports are a big deal to a lot of the community,” she said.