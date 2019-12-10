Residents, merchants express concern about protests

Another person said they love Glens Falls but would not bring their children downtown.

“And if that’s me, feeling the way I do about Glens Falls, I’m just so heartbroken knowing there are so many others who have this taste in their mouth about us and will never come as a tourist when our economy so badly needs them to,” they wrote.

That sentiment was shared by another person who said they would “make it my business to stay as far away as possible from this rabble tomorrow and every other time this group assembles.”

A lifelong resident wrote on Oct. 4 that they will avoid downtown Glens Falls the whole weekend.

“Typically, I would go to dine or meet friends both Saturday and Sunday. I will also be talking to others to inform them that the city is an unfriendly place to spend money when loud, disruptive and potentially violent Trump supporters are there to intimidate others.”

Other correspondence is from the anti-Stefanik group who expressed concern about the verbal language, foul language and threatening physical posturing of Trump supporters who, they say, wanted to disrupt their demonstration.