BOLTON — Republicans Susan Wilson and Robert Macewan were re-elected to another term on the Bolton Town Board over Carole Newell, who had the Democrat, Conservative and Independence Party lines.

Wilson had 327 votes and MacEwan had 331. Newell finished with 117 votes.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover was unopposed for re-election.

