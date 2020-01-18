Republican state Senate candidate weighs in on weed, abortion and deficit

SARANAC LAKE — Kevin Beary announced his campaign to run for retiring state Sen. Betty Little’s 45th Senate District seat last month by focusing on economics, tourism and his history. Now he is talking about his wider platform.

Beary, a Republican and retired English teacher from Colton in St. Lawrence County, wants New Yorkers to be able to grow their own marijuana plants, the state to not celebrate or expand abortion, and taxpayers to not pay for “pipe dream” projects.

Grow your own marijuana

Beary said he thinks marijuana legalization is important, but while Gov. Andrew Cuomo has focused on the revenue aspect of legalization taxing pot sold commercially, Beary believes people should be able to grow the plant themselves, in moderation.

He said there would have to be a limit, because when it blooms in large quantities it puts off a dank odor that could be obnoxious to nearby residents. He does not want this limit to be strictly enforced, unless there is a complaint. He call this “garden-sized” growing.

“I wouldn’t want to see a situation where you have law enforcement going into people’s houses to see if they have (more than) the limit,” Beary said.