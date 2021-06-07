Republican Andrew Giuliani seeks freedom from government dictates in bid for governor

GLENS FALLS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani’s message is about freedom — from taxes, regulations and government interference in people’s lives.
“I’m sick and tired of people leaving all around the state because, truthfully, the governor has not incentivized New Yorkers to continue to build their lives in New York,” he said following a meeting with GOP officials on Monday at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.
Giuliani said the state needs to cut taxes and regulations in order to grow the economy.
“We need to make sure that New York is the most business-friendly in the state again,” he said.
Giuliani cited his experience in the administration of former President Donald Trump as the associate director of the Office of Public Liaison and later as special assistant to the president.
The Trump administration’s initial goal was that for every regulation added, two would be eliminated. The final tally ended up being 12 regulations cut for every one implemented, according to Giuliani.
He worked with CEOs and business leaders to create policies, including the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is important to focus on policy and not creating a huge bureaucracy.
COVID-19 policies
Giuliani does not believe the government should require the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think all New Yorkers’ families should make that decision for themselves. I don’t think it should be the governor making that decision for them,” he said.
Giuliani has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. He still has the antibodies from when he was infected. He is regularly tested to see if he still has the antibodies. He would decide whether to get the vaccine when he no longer has them, he said.
Giuliani said he also believes the Excelsior Pass, the online app that allows people to show proof of vaccination to get entry into events, is unconstitutional.
“I don’t think the governor should mandate that New Yorkers should have a vaccine to get into certain venues,” he said.
He said he believes the free market should play a role. If restaurant owners want to require that everyone be vaccinated to patronize their business, then that is their choice.
He said bureaucrats should not be in charge of the decision-making.
Voting, election security
Giuliani noted that Cuomo and others pushed for the Excelsior Pass, but resist efforts to require people to show identification to vote.
“If voting is truly our most sacred right as Americans, than what’s wrong with taking your state ID and showing it?” he said.
When asked about whether he thought the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” Giuliani would not go as far as saying that. However, he said he does think there was fraud. He said he has read a couple hundred of a thousand affidavits filed by voters alleging irregularities in the system.
He believes the media has overlooked that story.
“The media decided not to cover it, and that shows me there is truly bias,” he said.
Another one of Giuliani’s priorities is ending what he calls the “war on cops.” He would repeal the bail reform laws and block any effort to end the qualified immunity protection officers have.
He said crime will be a major issue in this race as big cities such as New York City, Albany and Buffalo are seeing a rise in crime. He believes that this issue could convince traditional Democratic voters to cross over and support him.
“I want to make sure that your streets are safer,” he said.
Another issue Giuliani believes has bipartisan appeal is school choice and vouchers. Giuliani said his parents could afford to send him to parochial school, but not everyone has that ability. Cuomo has not been friendly to charter schools because he has not lifted the cap, he said.
Giuliani said he wants to give parents more flexibility in choosing schools for their children.
“It’s our responsibility over the next 17 months to go into these blue areas and say, ‘Look, you may not necessarily love the fact that I have an R in front of my name, but wouldn’t you rather your kids have an opportunity?’”
He said Andrew Cuomo should have resigned when the underreporting of nursing home deaths came out.
Giuliani said Cuomo did not use the USS Comfort medical ship to house COVID patients when it was made available by then-President Donald Trump. Giuliani said he believes Cuomo did not want to give Trump a political win.
Since Cuomo has not resigned, Giuliani said he has to be beaten at the ballot box — assuming the governor is the Democratic nominee.
Giuliani, 35, would be the youngest governor by a couple of months — beating out Teddy Roosevelt — if successful.
“I look forward to making Andrew Cuomo irrelevant starting on Nov. 9, 2022,” Giuliani said.
Warren County GOP Committee Chairman George Ferone said the group has not made any endorsement at this stage. The committee met recently with Long Island U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Other candidates include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran in 2014.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.