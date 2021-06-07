Republican Andrew Giuliani seeks freedom from government dictates in bid for governor

“If voting is truly our most sacred right as Americans, than what’s wrong with taking your state ID and showing it?” he said.

When asked about whether he thought the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” Giuliani would not go as far as saying that. However, he said he does think there was fraud. He said he has read a couple hundred of a thousand affidavits filed by voters alleging irregularities in the system.

He believes the media has overlooked that story.

“The media decided not to cover it, and that shows me there is truly bias,” he said.

Another one of Giuliani’s priorities is ending what he calls the “war on cops.” He would repeal the bail reform laws and block any effort to end the qualified immunity protection officers have.

He said crime will be a major issue in this race as big cities such as New York City, Albany and Buffalo are seeing a rise in crime. He believes that this issue could convince traditional Democratic voters to cross over and support him.

“I want to make sure that your streets are safer,” he said.