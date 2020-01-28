Rep. Stefanik to stump for Trump in Iowa

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is going to Iowa.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is one of more than 80 surrogates who will campaign for President Donald Trump at caucus locations on Monday — the day of the Iowa caucuses. Other notable surrogates include the president's eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The surrogates will be deployed to caucus sites across the state and will join Iowans speaking in support of the president, according to the Trump campaign.
"Our Caucus Day operation is just a preview of what is to come," Parscale said in a statement. "This will be the strongest, best-funded and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine."
Stefanik is the lone New York Republican member of Congress who will be a surrogate for Trump in Iowa. She is one of six New Yorkers who were named honorary co-chairs of Trump's re-election campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Anderson, Stefanik's spokesperson, said the congresswoman's North Country district is "overwhelmingly excited" that she was named an honorary co-chair of Trump's re-election effort and campaign for him in Iowa.
"The president's successful agenda of strengthening our military, especially Fort Drum, creating jobs, passing the (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and securing our border is strongly supported by her constituents in the 21st district," Anderson said. "She is grateful for her constituents' encouragement as she ensures the North Country continues to see real, positive results from her ability to work with the president."
Stefanik supported Trump in the 2016 election. In 2018, she invited the president to visit Fort Drum — a major Army installation in her district. Trump visited Fort Drum later that year to sign an annual defense policy bill.
Last year, Stefanik was one of the leading Republicans opposing the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. Her stance caught the attention of Trump, who tweeted that she is a "new Republican star."
The White House announced last week that Stefanik and seven other members of Congress will assist Trump's legal team during the Senate impeachment trial.
The growing national profile — and support from Trump — provided a boost to Stefanik's own re-election campaign. She raised $3.2 million in the final quarter of 2019 — a personal best since first running for Congress in 2014 — and has $3.4 million entering the 2020 election year.
Stefanik is seeking a fourth term representing the 21st district, which covers all of northern New York.