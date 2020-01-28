Rep. Stefanik to stump for Trump in Iowa

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is going to Iowa.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is one of more than 80 surrogates who will campaign for President Donald Trump at caucus locations on Monday — the day of the Iowa caucuses. Other notable surrogates include the president's eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The surrogates will be deployed to caucus sites across the state and will join Iowans speaking in support of the president, according to the Trump campaign.

"Our Caucus Day operation is just a preview of what is to come," Parscale said in a statement. "This will be the strongest, best-funded and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine."

Stefanik is the lone New York Republican member of Congress who will be a surrogate for Trump in Iowa. She is one of six New Yorkers who were named honorary co-chairs of Trump's re-election campaign.

Madison Anderson, Stefanik's spokesperson, said the congresswoman's North Country district is "overwhelmingly excited" that she was named an honorary co-chair of Trump's re-election effort and campaign for him in Iowa.