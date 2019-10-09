KINGSBURY — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will hold a “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” on Friday in Kingsbury.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company at 3715 Burgoyne Ave. and will be Stefanik's 25th town hall forum. The Schuylerville Republican held her last meeting in the area in April at Saratoga Town Hall in Schuylerville.
Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson said the format will be similar to the one in Schuylerville.
Michael Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, will serve as moderator.
Last time, questions were written by audience members on index cards, collected and then asked to Stefanik. In Schuylerville, Stefanik answered every question that was asked, and Anderson said she would likely be able to do so again this time.
No one will be turned away, Anderson said.
The venue can hold about 200 people, according to town Code Enforcement Officer Todd Humiston.
The Friends who Support President Trump are scheduling a rally at 3 p.m. to coincide with Stefanik's event.
Also, Agata Stanford, of the anti-Trump group New Resistance USA, said she planned to attend.
“My concern is that the questions probably will be screened as they usually are,” she said.
Anderson said questions will not be screened.
Stanford said she wanted to know more about why Stefanik does not support the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump and what can be done about the migrant detention camps at the southern border.
“Hopefully, she’ll answer directly and not deviate from the issues that are asked of her,” she said.
Stanford also said she wants to know what Stefanik thinks of the demonstrators outside her Glens Falls office and about some of them describing Trump opponents as socialists.
Congress is in the midst of a two-week break and Stefanik has been touring the area. Earlier on Friday, she will be in Malone at 10 a.m. at AMVETS Post No. 8.
On Thursday, she will be at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6912 at 7744 West State St. in Lowville at 10 a.m. and at the Johnstown Senior Center at 109 East Main St. at 3 p.m.
