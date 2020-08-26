Rep. Stefanik takes stage at RNC tackling impeachment, Biden

“Americans from all walks of life are unified in support of our president,” she said. “It’s why more Republican women than ever are running for office this year. We understand that this election is a choice between the far-left Democratic Socialist agenda versus protecting and preserving the American Dream.”

Rep. Stefanik contrasted Trump’s support of small businesses, entrepreneurs and workers with Biden’s, who she said wants to keep small business down.

“Joe Biden wants to keep them locked up in the basement and crush them with $4 trillion in new taxes,” she said.

Rep. Stefanik was referencing Biden’s tax plan, which would raise taxes by $4 trillion by increasing tax rates for households making more than $400,000, and by raising business taxes. In this plan, the top 1 percent of households would pay nearly three-fourths of the additional taxes.

Rep. Stefanik finished with a ringing endorsement of Mr. Trump, coupled with a resounding rejection of Biden.

“We face a critical choice, Joe Biden’s far-left failed policies of the past 47 years, or President Trump, who will stand up for the American people and the Constitution. I believe in the wisdom and spirit of the American people to elect the only candidate who is capable of protecting the American dream: President Trump. Thank you to the North Country for the opportunity to serve as your voice supporting his re-election.”

