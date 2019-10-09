{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will hold a “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” on Friday in Kingsbury.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company at 3715 Burgoyne Ave.

This is her 25th town hall forum. Stefanik held her last meeting in the local area in May at Saratoga Town Hall in Schuylerville.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Friends of President Trump are scheduling a rally at 3 p.m. in coincide with Stefanik's event.  

Congress is in the midst of a two-week break and Stefanik has been touring the area. Earlier on Friday, she will be in Malone at 10 a.m. at the AMVETS Post No. 8.

On Thursday, she will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6912 at 7744 West State St. in Lowville and at 3 p.m. at the Johnstown Senior Center at 109 East Main St.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments