Rep. Stefanik endorses Dan Stec for state Senate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik officially endorsed Assemblyman Dan Stec on Wednesday in his campaign to become the next state senator in the 45th District, succeeding Sen. Betty Little.

Both Stec and Little are Republicans from Queensbury. Stefanik is a Republican from Schuylerville.

Also running for the Senate seat are Democratic Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis and two other Republicans: Retired English teacher Kevin Beary of Colton and Cambridge village Mayor Carman Bogle.

“When it comes to fighting for North Country residents and job creators in the state Legislature, there is no one more dedicated than Dan Stec,” Stefanik said in a press release. “He’s been a strong partner in the necessary effort to bring rural broadband and increased cellular service to the region. Dan has consistently pushed to ensure the North Country receives its fair share of infrastructure funding.

"And right now, he’s a statewide leader in the effort to repeal the dangerous, ill-conceived bail reform laws that have threatened our communities and emboldened criminals. I’m excited to endorse my colleague and good friend Dan Stec for New York State Senate and can’t wait to continue our successful partnership on behalf of the North Country.”

Stec said: “I consider Congresswoman Stefanik to be an outstanding representative, but more importantly, she’s a great friend and ally.”