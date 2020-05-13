Reopening timeline, getting workers to come back on the minds of businesses

“While I think the intention is good, that could also add to the challenge of getting people back to work. It’s a really tricky road to go down,” he said.

Stefanik said businesses could use some of the Paycheck Protection Program funds to increase salary. The requirement is they have to use at least 75% to meet payroll and the rest can be used for rent payments or other expenses.

Stefanik said it is frustrating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not reached out to Republican members from states like New York, New Jersey and Washington state.

Bittel said another concern is Paycheck Protection Program only goes through June 30 and some of these seasonal businesses have not really opened.

Stefanik said the deadline was written into the law and adjusting the timeline is not something that the Department of the Treasury can adjust administratively.

“I do think expanded flexibility for how to use those funds, extending that eight-week period would be the right thing to do,” she said.

Bittel said another concern expressed by business owners is what happens if guests become sick — despite businesses having implemented best practices for cleaning and safety measures.