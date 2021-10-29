Reilly challenging Bruno for Glens Falls Ward 4 county supervisor

Democrat John Reilly is hoping to defeat first-term Republican incumbent Dan Bruno to represent Ward 4 on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Reilly said he believes that he would bring a fresh approach to the position.

“Republicans have run Warren County for generations and we continue to face many of the same problems today as we did 20 and 30 years ago,” he said in an email.

Reilly believes the region needs to develop more workforce housing outside of Glens Falls and Queensbury in order for workers to be closer to their employers. He said places like Bolton Landing are not finding housing solutions for workers.

Companies will not see Warren County as a destination to locate unless this problem is resolved, he said.

Another important issue is increasing the availability of child care, according to Reilly.

“Without improved child care options, we will continue to see young families of most income ranges struggle,” he said. “Young families with two or three children spend years juggling kids, school and work. This is not a new problem, yet we still don’t even have a serious conversation about options.”

Reilly is also concerned about the property tax burden that Glens Falls property owners face compared to other Warren County towns. He pointed out that a $300,000 homeowner in Glens Falls pays about the same as the owner of an $800,000 Lake George waterfront property on Assembly Point.

He said that people pay a premium to live in Glens Falls and the county Board of Supervisors should examine this imbalance. For example, are Glens Falls property owners paying extra for sheriff’s services they do not use, he asked. And the city has a higher percentage of property owned by nonprofit organizations that do not pay property tax, Reilly said.

Reilly is with Reilly Consulting, which provides marketing and management support to businesses in the insurance industry, according to its website.

Bruno did not return a message seeking comment. He serves as a member of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency and is chairman of the Glens Falls Planning Board.

Bruno is a project engineer with his own Highlander Engineering Services firm.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.