QUEENSBURY — Long awaited water service news is coming for the residents of Jenkinsville.

On Wednesday, the Queensbury Town Board announced a public informational meeting on April 17 to discuss possible approaches to expanding municipal water service in the Jenkinsville area and nearby parts of Eastern Queensbury.

The town board hired the engineering firm C.T. Male Associates to identify ways to provide municipal water in Jenkinsville after contaminants were found at low levels in some residential wells in the area. C.T. Male engineers identified two possible approaches, both of which involved installing municipal water mains in nearby areas, also unserved by town water, in order to reach the Jenkinsville neighborhood.

The alternatives and their projected costs will be presented and discussed at the meeting at 7 p.m. inside the Queensbury Activity Center. Those who can’t attend the meeting in person are invited to join the meeting on Zoom or to watch the broadcast of the meeting on the town website or on Look TV.

To answer questions, the board will be joined by representatives of C.T. Male and the Queensbury Town Water Department.

The town said a decision will not be made on expanding municipal water service at the informational meeting.

The town board said it is still exploring the alternatives and the costs, while soliciting public comments and suggestions. The board’s goal is to provide municipal water service that is affordable, beneficial and attractive to the majority of town residents in the area, according to the news release.

The town board hosted an initial community discussion on municipal water alternatives in the Jenkinsville area last August. The board and C.T. Male took those comments and suggestions from that meeting to develop an updated proposal to be presented at the April 17 meeting.