QUEENSBURY — After some brief fireworks during a debate, the Queensbury Republican Committee chose the candidates to endorse for the November local elections.

Committee Chairman Tim McNulty shared the results of the Feb. 15 meeting with The Post-Star on Wednesday.

“We selected quality candidates and we’re looking strong going into the petition cycle and we’re looking forward to the November elections,” McNulty said after elaborating on the internal spats that occurred during the routine meeting. “There was frank discussion and it did get a little heated, but I tried to keep it to questions instead of long-winded statements. I really am trying to move us toward civility and being a team, but we did not achieve that yet at this meeting.”

The committee endorsed four of the candidates running for the Queensbury supervisor-at-large position.

“We had five people request endorsement. We endorsed four: Hilary Stec, Don Stack, Brady Stark and Brad McGowan. The incumbent Mike Wild was not endorsed at the meeting,” McNulty said.

Stack, however, pulled out of the race a day after he received the committee endorsement for medical reasons, so the committee is still figuring out how to deal with his absence from the candidate list. McNulty added that though Wild “is a worthy candidate,” it does not mean the endorsement will automatically go to him.

A decision about the fourth endorsement will be made at the March 1 meeting.

McGowan and Stark currently sit on the town’s Planning Board, along with Michael Dixon who was endorsed to represent the Third Ward on the Town Board.

McNulty said he was endorsed for Queensbury’s Fourth Ward. Of the two candidates for the Second Ward, David Deeb and Doug Beaty, only Beaty was endorsed. Deeb is also currently the vice chairman of the Queensbury Planning Board.

Beaty currently serves at the county supervisor-at-large representing Queensbury. However, he voiced great disapproval of the town’s 2023 budget and increase in residents’ taxes, so he has announced he will attempt to tackle his issues with town government from the inside.

Two candidates were also seeking endorsement for the First Ward — Linda Clark and current Town Board member Tony Metivier, who picked up the endorsement.

The Warren County Republican Committee convened immediately after the town GOP meeting to vote on endorsements for four county-level positions.

“The committee unanimously endorsed Jim LaFarr to continue on as sheriff, Timothy Murphy for coroner and Emily McCarthy, with one abstention, otherwise unanimous, for clerk,” McNulty said.

He said they did not achieve the supermajority of votes needed to endorse either Christine Norton or Dan Donahue for county treasurer. McNulty said one candidate is expected to withdraw, but which one was not known on Wednesday night.