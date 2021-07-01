Putorti raises $210,000 in over two weeks for campaign against Stefanik

Democratic NY-21 Congressional candidate Matt Putorti has raised more than $210,000 since launching his campaign on June 14.
Putorti, who lives in Whitehall, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is in her fourth term. Putorti said Thursday 90% of the contributions were $100 or less.
“Starting off strong allows us to build the kind of campaign that organizes across the district and has the resources to both amplify our message of the things we believe in and to hold Elise Stefanik accountable,” he said in a news release.
Putorti, 37, said he is running because he believes that Stefanik has focused on “amassing personal power by stoking division and driving us apart” and has failed people like his parents.
“I got in this race because Elise Stefanik has failed people like my parents,” Putorti said in a news release. “They run the same grocery store that my great-grandmother started in Whitehall more than 90 years ago. They work hard and give back to their community, and raised me with the values of patriotism, empathy and service.”
Among his issues are health care, jobs and education. He has criticized Stefanik for her votes against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral win and against forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Putorti grew up in Whitehall and went to Boston College, Oxford University and Fordham Law School. He works for the New York City-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. He is gay and has been active in LGBTQ causes. He is a practicing Catholic.
After he announced, Stefanik’s campaign pointed out that he officially changed his voter registration address to Whitehall about two weeks before he launched his campaign.
When asked to explain, Putorti’s campaign sent an email that said he decided to move back home in January when the Jan. 6 insurrection motivated him to run for Congress. He has been working remotely.
Stefanik’s campaign said it is still counting donations and would be releasing details of its "historic fundraising haul" when that is done.
Stefanik senior adviser Alex DeGrasse said: “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s strong North Country support, as usual, will blow this number out of the water by multiple leagues.”
Ezra Watson of Saratoga Springs is the other declared Democratic candidate in the race.
Lonny Koons, who lives in Carthage in Jefferson County, is challenging Stefanik in the Republican primary.
The NY-21 Congressional District covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. But New York is losing one congressional seat, and the state will be redrawing the districts.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.