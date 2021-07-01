Putorti raises $210,000 in over two weeks for campaign against Stefanik

Putorti grew up in Whitehall and went to Boston College, Oxford University and Fordham Law School. He works for the New York City-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. He is gay and has been active in LGBTQ causes. He is a practicing Catholic.

After he announced, Stefanik’s campaign pointed out that he officially changed his voter registration address to Whitehall about two weeks before he launched his campaign.

When asked to explain, Putorti’s campaign sent an email that said he decided to move back home in January when the Jan. 6 insurrection motivated him to run for Congress. He has been working remotely.

Stefanik’s campaign said it is still counting donations and would be releasing details of its "historic fundraising haul" when that is done.

Stefanik senior adviser Alex DeGrasse said: “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s strong North Country support, as usual, will blow this number out of the water by multiple leagues.”

Ezra Watson of Saratoga Springs is the other declared Democratic candidate in the race.

Lonny Koons, who lives in Carthage in Jefferson County, is challenging Stefanik in the Republican primary.

The NY-21 Congressional District covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. But New York is losing one congressional seat, and the state will be redrawing the districts.

