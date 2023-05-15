GLENS FALLS — Members of the city’s Special Projects Committee recently met with the Public Safety Board to go over traffic safety issues associated with an overnight parking program.

The committee at prior meetings have had guests from the city weigh in on their idea of offering a permitted overnight parking program. That has included feedback from Jamie Schrammel, Glens Falls fire chief, as well as Jarred Smith, police chief.

Street width is one of the concerns that the committee has. Mayor Bill Collins, who is chair of the public safety board, said that a list of street widths are kept up to date with the Department of Transportation.

Ben Lapham, committee member and Fourth-Ward Councilman, also asked about the need for a street inventory. Collins said that the city has worked with Sara Frankenfeld, a Warren County GIS employee, regarding inventories.

“We’ve taken Chief Schrammel’s recommendations and put it on a map we use,” Collins said.

Any street that is wider than 27 feet and less than 34 feet could fit at least one car and an emergency vehicle without a concern in the middle of the night, according to Collins.

“The general principle of overnight parking, and actually day parking in our neighborhoods, is that in our laws we have passed so far has been to discourage the principle that we want people parking in their driveways and not in the streets,” he said. “It’s not written anywhere, but it’s clearly the underlying intention of the current laws that exist.”

Collins said that about two dozen “postal stamp properties” in Glens Falls have either no parking available or only a limited number of spots for the residents.

“They have suggested that they will pay whatever it took to have overnight parking because it’s affecting the property’s value and their ability to rent and get people into Glens Falls,” he said.

A suggested rate for the permit, specifically for the two dozen residents needing parking, is $1,000 a year. The higher price is to deter others who already have parking availability to apply for a permit.

“We’ve had indication that people are willing to pay for this and I think what we would get is a dozen to two dozen people requesting permits,” he said.

The city’s Department of Public Works voiced concerns of cleaning streets after a storm during the winter months, to which Collins said it takes only hours for city streets to be cleaned following snow.

“We spend a lot less money than other municipalities to clean up our streets. Truth is, almost every storm we have gotten in near memory, our DPW with overtime called in and they clean up the streets in less than a day,” he said.

In that case, there have been discussions to create an automated snow emergency text, email and robo-call to give permitted overnight parking residents a heads up before a snow emergency.

Some of the public safety board members voiced concerns about abusing the permit. Lapham said that it would be a good idea to make them revocable if misused.

“They have to be revocable just like easements,” Lapham said. “If somebody is abusing something, let’s say that someone parks their car for multiple days and doesn’t move it, then that would be a breach of the permit.”

The Special Projects Committee will meet again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall to further discuss overnight parking plans.