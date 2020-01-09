Protesters criticize Trump strike on Iranian general

Sharon McFarlane, of Wilton, accused Trump of having a political motive with his military stirke.

“I think Trump’s going to start a war just to get himself re-elected,” she said.

A smaller group of Trump supporters were near Centennial Circle to defended the decision to kill Soleimani.

“The man has done unspeakable things — not just to America but also to the general world community,” said Ricky Brown of Moreau, who lost his son Nathan in 2004 in Iraq.

“I’m not all positive, but I felt some gratification being a Gold Star Father. Were his hands and the Iranian’s hands in part of what caused my sons’ death?” he said.

Brown said his son was in Samarra and that was an area where the Iranians were known to be backing militias.

About an hour before the vigil started, the House of Representatives approved a resolution to limit Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted no on the resolution.

“The president’s decision to strike the world’s bloodiest terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, was lawful under Article II of the Constitution and the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force,” Stefanik said in a news release. “This critical precision strike, which took out one of the most heinous terrorists responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers and allies and the wounding of thousands more, was an act of deterrence against current and future aggression.”

