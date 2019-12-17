Protesters come out for and against impeachment of the president

GLENS FALLS — Protesters for and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump squared off downtown on the eve of a historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Shouting various chants, including “hey, hey, ho, ho, Trump has got to go” and holding signs saying “Stop Covering for Trump,” about 100 supporters of impeachment marched from Glens Falls City Park to across from the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

“I think Donald Trump has not upheld his duties to the country and the Constitution,” said Sarah Hussa of Queensbury.

The group purposely stayed on the other side of the street because in front of the office was a group of pro-Trump supporters shouting “Commies, go home!” and “Trump 2020!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A few Trump supporters crossed the street and attempted to engage the anti-impeachment demonstrators with taunts, but there were no physical clashes.

Trump supporter Hugh Phillips stood next to a cardboard cutout of the president.

“I think it’s a joke. I think it’s a waste of money,” he said of the impeachment process.