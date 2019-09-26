GLENS FALLS — The protesters arrested last month for refusing to leave the local office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, have pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and were sentenced to a fine or community service.
Jeffrey Halpern, Paul Hancock, Linda LeTendre, Peter Looker, Bill McKibben and Eileen Reynolds were arrested Aug. 8, following a protest that called for the closure of migrant detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted to get answers from Stefanik and were not able to talk to her through video.
They were charged with misdemeanor third-degree criminal trespass.
Their lawyer, Kathy Manley, filed a motion arguing that the charge was too severe, because the protesters were in the office common area and did not enter a place that was enclosed or designed to exclude intruders. Prosecutors supported the reduced charge and Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs granted the motion.
Halpern, Hancock, LeTendre and Looker were in court Thursday morning to resolve the case. McKibben was out of town and Reynolds has some health issues.
Halpern, Hancock and Looker opted to be fined $50 and LeTendre chose to do 24 hours of community service. In addition, all had to pay the $120 state-mandated surcharge.
After each of the protesters pleaded guilty, they made a brief statement about why they wanted to be arrested.
Hancock, who lives in Glens Falls and is part of the Democratic Socialists of America, said he felt compelled to get arrested because they were not getting answers from Stefanik about their concerns with the migrant camps.
Halpern, of Galway, said he was prompted to protest because he had a child who died in infancy and that showed him how precious life is.
“When I heard what happened to these kids in the detention camps, I knew I had to do something,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Galway resident Jeffrey Halpern talks about why he wanted to get arrested on Aug. 8 outside the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, after pleading guilty Thursday to the reduced charge of a violation of simple harassment. pic.twitter.com/FeuCV69p1o— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) September 26, 2019
Saratoga Springs resident LeTendre said she protested because of her Christian faith and believes what the country is doing at the border can be compared to Nazi Germany.
“I get to go before God and say I did something to try to stop children from being taken from their parents,” she said.
As for why she opted for community service, LeTendre said: “It just sticks in my craw paying more money than I have to do to this evil empire.”
Saratoga Springs resident Linda LeTendre speaks about why she got arrested at Stefanik's office after pleading guilty to a violation of simple trespass.@poststar pic.twitter.com/mPcZUyRxUB— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) September 26, 2019
Looker, a Glenville resident, also said he was compelled to get arrested because Stefanik refused the group’s multiple requests to meet with the group to discuss the migrant camps.
“We still do not have the meeting with the person who is supposed to represent the people,” he said.
Manley said she was pleased with her clients’ remarks to the court.
“They made great statements and I’m really proud of them,” she said.
Her other two clients intend to plead guilty and may do so via filing an affidavit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They should have been doing this when Obama started the mess. Now that Trump is president it is a problem to them,,,,,really. What a bunch of hypocrites!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.