Protesters plead to reduced charge

Four of the Glens Falls 6 — from left, Linda LeTendre, lawyer Kathy Manley, Jeffrey Halpern, Bill McKibben and Peter Looker, stand outside Glens Falls City Hall following their first appearance in City Court a few weeks ago on a charge of trespassing for refusing to leave the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Aug. 8. Absent are defendants Paul Hancock and Eileen Reynolds. Hancock, Halpern, LeTendre and Looker pleaded guilty Thursday to a violation of simple trespass and paid a fine or agreed to do community service. 

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — The protesters arrested last month for refusing to leave the local office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, have pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and were sentenced to a fine or community service.

Jeffrey Halpern, Paul Hancock, Linda LeTendre, Peter Looker, Bill McKibben and Eileen Reynolds were arrested Aug. 8, following a protest that called for the closure of migrant detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted to get answers from Stefanik and were not able to talk to her through video.

They were charged with misdemeanor third-degree criminal trespass.

Their lawyer, Kathy Manley, filed a motion arguing that the charge was too severe, because the protesters were in the office common area and did not enter a place that was enclosed or designed to exclude intruders. Prosecutors supported the reduced charge and Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs granted the motion.

Halpern, Hancock, LeTendre and Looker were in court Thursday morning to resolve the case. McKibben was out of town and Reynolds has some health issues.

Halpern, Hancock and Looker opted to be fined $50 and LeTendre chose to do 24 hours of community service. In addition, all had to pay the $120 state-mandated surcharge.

After each of the protesters pleaded guilty, they made a brief statement about why they wanted to be arrested.

Hancock, who lives in Glens Falls and is part of the Democratic Socialists of America, said he felt compelled to get arrested because they were not getting answers from Stefanik about their concerns with the migrant camps.

Halpern, of Galway, said he was prompted to protest because he had a child who died in infancy and that showed him how precious life is.

“When I heard what happened to these kids in the detention camps, I knew I had to do something,” he said.

Saratoga Springs resident LeTendre said she protested because of her Christian faith and believes what the country is doing at the border can be compared to Nazi Germany.

“I get to go before God and say I did something to try to stop children from being taken from their parents,” she said.

As for why she opted for community service, LeTendre said: “It just sticks in my craw paying more money than I have to do to this evil empire.”

Looker, a Glenville resident, also said he was compelled to get arrested because Stefanik refused the group’s multiple requests to meet with the group to discuss the migrant camps.

“We still do not have the meeting with the person who is supposed to represent the people,” he said.

Manley said she was pleased with her clients’ remarks to the court.

“They made great statements and I’m really proud of them,” she said.

Her other two clients intend to plead guilty and may do so via filing an affidavit.

