Protest regulations revised, permit process clearly spelled out

GLENS FALLS — The city has tweaked its protest regulations to increase the threshold for requiring a permit, more clearly spell out the process and reduce the distance that demonstrators and counter-protesters must be from each other.

The changes were made after city officials met with representatives from the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said it was an “incredibly productive meeting.”

“They were incredibly well-informed and willing to share their knowledge with us,” she said.

Following the meeting, Reid, Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, City Clerk Bob Curtis and Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor, met on Jan. 17 to revise the language.

The city had drafted regulations to get a handle on the proliferation of protests downtown. The NYCLU had expressed concern that previous versions of the local law was “overreaching and unnecessary and could be an infringement on free speech rights."

The council will review the updated regulations at its meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. It is scheduled to set up a public hearing for Feb. 11 at 7:20 p.m.