HUDSON FALLS — The American Patriots Express group will hold a pro-Trump rally and voter registration drive on Nov. 3 in Juckett Park.
The event in support of President Donald Trump will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, the APEX and North Country Deplorables groups are jointly hosting a Veterans Appreciation Rally on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Circle.
This rally will not be political in nature, but it will be to honor veterans and the sacrifices they make on a daily basis, according to a news release. All are invited to attend.
The groups are seeking donations or gift baskets to be raffled off to benefit the Adirondack Vets House, which is a facility for homeless veterans in Glens Falls. The house can accommodate nine residents.
People interested in donating items are asked to contact David Van Scoy at apex.45@yahoo.com.
