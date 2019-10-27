{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — The American Patriots Express group will hold a pro-Trump rally and voter registration drive on Nov. 3 in Juckett Park.

The event in support of President Donald Trump will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the APEX and North Country Deplorables groups are jointly hosting a Veterans Appreciation Rally on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Circle.

This rally will not be political in nature, but it will be to honor veterans and the sacrifices they make on a daily basis, according to a news release. All are invited to attend.

The groups are seeking donations or gift baskets to be raffled off to benefit the Adirondack Vets House, which is a facility for homeless veterans in Glens Falls. The house can accommodate nine residents.

People interested in donating items are asked to contact David Van Scoy at apex.45@yahoo.com.

Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments