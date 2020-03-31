Potential NY-21 candidate can't overcome missed deadline

Jeff French, who had filed with the state Board of Elections to run as a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat on the Serve America Movement Party, will not be on the November ballot, due to a missed date to accept the SAM Party’s authorization of his candidacy.

“Unfortunately there is no recourse to resolve this issue,” French wrote in an email. “I will not be on the ballot.”

French is registered as a Conservative Party member, so there are extra hoops to jump through for him to become a SAM Party candidate. He said he changed his registration to the SAM Party after the Feb. 14 deadline to change parties, so he is still officially a Conservative for this election cycle. He completed nearly all the necessary steps, including getting SAM Party approval for his candidacy, according to the state Board of Elections.

However, he said he received the letter informing him of the March 24 deadline to accept the party’s approval on March 25.

Incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb will be on the ballot in November.

