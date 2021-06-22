Polls remain open for primary contests in six area towns

Republican voters are heading to the polls today to decide local contests.
There are GOP primaries in Warrensburg, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Lake Luzerne in Warren County, and in Corinth in Saratoga County.
The turnout for the week of early voting was very light. This is the first time that there has been early voting in a primary. Only 67 people voted at the Warren County Municipal Center, according to Republican Elections Commission William VanNess.
Only one Corinth resident voted early, according to the Saratoga County Board of Elections.
Polls will be open until 9 p.m. today.
One of more high-profile contests is in Warrensburg, where former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is challenging eight-term incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Both candidates have other ballot lines in November — Geraghty with the Conservative line and York with an independent line called Working for You — so it is possible that they will both be on the ballot in November. Democrat Rich Larkin is also running this fall.
In Thurman, Debra Runyon is challenging first-term Supervisor Susan Shepler for the GOP line. Both candidates also have independent lines for the fall.
The region’s other supervisor contest is in Corinth. Longtime Supervisor Richard Lucia is not running again, and two Town Board members are vying to replace him — Eric Butler and Jeffrey Collura.
There are also Town Board races in Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek and Corinth.
Queensbury Ward 1 Board member Anthony Metivier is being challenged by John Kassebaum.
Kassebaum has the backing of the Queensbury Republican Committee.
However, Metivier did not have the committee’s backing in 2017 and 2019 because of an intra-party squabble. In 2016, Metivier voted against the town changing its legal counsel to a law firm favored by local Republicans because its managing partner was vice chairman of the local Queensbury Republican Committee.
Metivier ended up winning the Republican ballot line and ultimately retained his seat on the board.
Other Town Board races include in Lake Luzerne, where there are three candidates vying for two seats — incumbent David O’Neal and James Niles and Rayl Zubal.
Stony Creek features incumbent John Thomas and Andrew Gordon and Edward Lowell competing for two ballot lines.
Corinth has a Republican primary for Town Board. Newcomers Edward Byrnes, Kiley Crooks and Joseph Mihalek are seeking two Republican ballot lines.
In addition, incumbent Highway Superintendent Ronnie Deuel is being challenged by David Tubbs.