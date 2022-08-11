POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Woerner bill to aid seniors with home repairs signed by Hochul

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Monday announced that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that Woerner introduced to enhance a state program that assists senior citizens with home repairs.

The Residential Emergency Services to Offer Home Repairs to the Elderly program (RESTORE) was established in 2018 to assist low- and moderate-income senior citizens with the cost of critical emergency repairs, such as leaking roofs or inoperable furnaces.

The program provides funding to local nonprofit organizations to hire local contractors.

The new legislation doubles the amount of money available per repair to reflect the increased cost of materials and labor, and extends the time frame to complete projects.

"At Habitat for Humanity, we receive weekly calls from seniors who have owned their homes for decades but now desperately need help to comfortably age in place,” said Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for northern Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties, in a news release from Woerner.

In other regional political news:

Bill signing

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, attended President Biden’s bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday for the Chips and Science law.

“I was at the White House lawn celebrating with him. It was awesome,” Tonko said in a telephone interview later on Tuesday.

The legislation provides federal funding to incentivize domestic manufacturing of computer chips, among other measures.

Tonko said the legislation marks the beginning of “a new era” in high-tech economic development.

“It will enable us to build it in America,” he said.

Pataki raises campaign cash

Former Gov. George Pataki was set to headline a fundraiser for the campaign of Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo at The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 9, according to announcements posted on the Catalfamo campaign and Saratoga County Republican Committee Facebook pages.

Contribution levels ranged from $100 to $1,000 per person.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.

Catalfamo worked as a spokesman and economic development official in the Pataki administration.

Joy endorsements

Republican Congressional candidate Liz Joy on Aug. 6 announced that the New York Federation of College Republicans endorsed her candidacy.

“Liz is a strong advocate for our veterans and law enforcement, and she will fight to secure our borders and make the U.S. energy independent,” the organization said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Joy announced an endorsement from Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

“I appreciate her steadfast outreach and support for policies, such as the school resource officer program, that keep Saratoga County a safe place to live, work and raise a family," he said.

Joy is running in the 20th Congressional District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is the incumbent.

Rostilav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany, is challenging Tonko in an Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

Early voting for the primary begins Saturday.

Stefanik endorsement

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Wednesday announced that more than 60 elected officials from Clinton County endorsed her re-election bid, including seven Democrats and one independent.

“I am endorsing Congresswoman Stefanik because she truly cares about Clinton County and the North Country,” said Blackbrook Councilman Howard Aubin,” a Democrat, in a news release. “Throughout the devastating flooding earlier this year, Elise was in constant contact with state and local officials.”

Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from Glens Falls, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, are running in an Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent line that his campaign established.

Castelli endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Wednesday announced an endorsement from Jay Bellanca, the Salem town Democratic chairman and co-chairman of the New York Progressive Action Network, a statewide political advocacy organization.

“His experience, devotion to duty, and his ability to represent all the people of the 21st (District) is why I wholeheartedly support him for our representative in Congress,” Bellanca said in an endorsement announcement posted on Twitter.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from Glens Falls, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in an Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Early voting for the primary begins Saturday.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent line his campaign established.