U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on March 24 was an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to provide a new option to pay for home care for the elderly.

Tonko co-sponsored legislation Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska, introduced to allow paying for home care services such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation and other tasks from health savings accounts.

“Seniors and their family caregivers should have the power to utilize their health savings accounts in a manner that meets their care needs,” Smith said in a news release.

The legislation, HR 1795, had 10 cosponsors, as of Wednesday — six Republicans and four Democrats.

In other regional political news:

Dangerous drug

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on March 24, introduced legislation to crack down on the sale of heroin and fentanyl laced with a veterinary drug not intended for human use.

The legislation, A05914, would classify Xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance.

Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used on horses during procedures such as castration and dental work.

The drug can cause serious health conditions in humans and has no antidote, according to the legislation.

Heroin and fentanyl dealers have been illegally using the drug to enhance their products.

Credit monitoring

U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Andy Kim, D-N.J., on March 3 introduced bipartisan legislation to extend to National Guard members and reservists free credit monitoring services that are provided to active-duty military personnel.

The legislation, HR 1521, had four co-sponsors — two Republicans and two Democrats — as of Wednesday.

“As they answer the call to duty, they deserve to do so with the peace of mind that their finances will be securely monitored,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Bipartisan sponsorship

As of March 22, 23 of the 72 bills and resolutions that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, sponsored or co-sponsored, or 32%, had bipartisan sponsorship, according to a Post-Star analysis.

Fifty of 85 bills and resolutions that Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, sponsored or co-sponsored, or 59 percent, had bipartisan sponsorship.

Midnight oil

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, on Wednesday held a press conference in Albany to protest the tradition of the Legislature burning the midnight oil, particularly at state budget time.

Tedisco promoted legislation he introduced to begin the process of a constitutional amendment to prohibit legislative proceeding between midnight and 8 a.m.

“If an agreement hatched in the dark of night at 3 a.m. is so good for our state then it will still be a good one to be debated and voted on at 3 p.m.,” Tedisco said in a news release.

The legislation, S48, had two co-sponsors, as of Wednesday, both Republicans.

Stec reads

Need a bedtime story to share with your children or grandchildren?

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is featured in a video reading the children’s book “Tomatoes for Neela” by Padma Lakshmi to celebrate Cornell Cooperative Extension Agricultural Literacy Week.

The video can be viewed at Stec’s Senate office Facebook page.

Honoring Rugge

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on March 14 spoke on the House floor to honor Dr. John Rugge, founder and longtime former chief executive officer of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, on receiving the annual Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce J. Walter Juckett Award for community service.

“Dr. Rugge’s dedication to his community and passion for providing accessible medical care have made him a pillar of upstate New York,” Stefanik said.

Climate change

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Schuylerville is an original co-sponsor of a House resolution Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., introduced Tuesday in support of teaching about climate change in schools.

The legislation, HRES 262, had 14 cosponsors, as of Wednesday — all Democrats.

Honoring labor leader

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on March 17, introduced a House resolution to honor Kate Mullany of Troy, who in 1864 founded the Collar Laundry Union, the first all-female union in the nation.

The resolution, HRES 218, had no co-sponsors, as of Wednesday.