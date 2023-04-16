U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, will run for reelection to a ninth two-year term in Congress next year.

“Absolutely,” Tonko said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “We’re having a good time visiting all of the new areas of our district. It’s been a good tour.”

Under the redistricting process in 2022, the boundary of the 20th Congressional District, which Tonko represents, was redrawn to include all of Saratoga County.

Previously, Saratoga County was split between the 20th and 21st districts.

A 2024 Republican candidate in the 20th Congressional District has not yet been announced.

In other political news:

Castelli moves to D.C.: Matt Castelli, the Democratic candidate in the 21st Congressional District in 2022, no longer lives in the area.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Tuesday that Castelli changed his voter enrollment from Glens Falls to Washington, D.C., shortly after he announced April 4 that he would not run again in 2024.

Stefanik makes endorsement: On the same day that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced her own re-election bid, she began endorsements in other 2024 congressional races.

Stefanik, through her E-PAC political action committee, on Tuesday endorsed Yvette Herrell, the Republican candidate in New Mexico’s 2nd District, a consistent toss-up district.

“Yvette is a rock-solid conservative who puts America first and prioritizes results for hard-working families,” Stefanik said in an endorsement announcement, posted on her campaign Facebook page.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-CA., joined Herrell for her campaign announcement event in New Mexico on Tuesday.

This marks Herrell’s fourth consecutive congressional run.

She narrowly lost re-election by 1,300 votes in 2022, after winning in 2020, and narrowly losing in 2018, according to the Sun News of Las Cruces, N.M.

West Point bound: State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, on March 24 congratulated Warrensburg High School Senior Kailey Bacon on her appointment to The United States Military Academy at West Point.

Blood drive: State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced he will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 at Aviation Mall.

Appointments can be made by online at Red CrossBlood.org or by calling 1 (800) RED CROSS.

Music in schools: State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced that the Glens Falls High School Strolling Strings, Granville Central School jazz ensemble, and Queensbury Union Free School Middle School choir and jazz ensemble were among the musical groups that performed at the state Capital for Music in Our Schools Week.

Good eats: State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, announced on Facebook that he joined in the filming for an episode of the “America’s Best Restaurants” national digital show filmed Wednesday at Eddie F’s restaurant in Saratoga Springs.

The episode will be shown this summer.