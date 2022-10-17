Political Notebook: Tonko has big campaign fund advantage over challenger Joy

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had eight times as much on hand in his campaign fund as Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, heading into the final full month of the campaign for the seat representing the 20th Congressional District, which includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rennselaer County.

Tonko had $996,034 in his campaign fund as of Sept. 30, and Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, had $123,660 on hand, with $11,276 in unpaid bills, according to reports the two campaigns filed separately with the Federal Election Commission.

Tonko raised $234,526 during the third quarter, including $16,710 in so-called “small dollar” contributions of less than $200 per contributor, often seen as an indicator of grassroots support.

Joy raised $123,660 during the third quarter, including $35,819 in small-dollar contributions.

Tonko spent $466,418 on his campaign in the third quarter.

Joy spent $328,415 on her campaign in the third quarter.

In other regional political news:

Textile bill signed

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, announced on Friday that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Woerner spearheaded to stimulate the textile industry.

“This law recognizes the positive economic and environmental impacts and the limitless potential of the animal and plant fiber textile industry,” Woerner said in a news release.

Now that the legislation is signed, Woerner will begin working with the state Department of Agriculture to establish a new state Textile Council, a state panel of experts to advise the department on industry issues.

The council is among several provisions in the legislation, which has no fiscal impact because it does not establish any new state spending. It merely revises language of existing laws or parameters of existing economic development programs to incorporate the textile industry.

Conservative Party scorecard

State Sen. James Tedisco, R- Glenville, received a 100%, the top score possible, on a new legislative scorecard that the New York Conservative Party released on Thursday.

The scorecard is based on votes of legislators during 2021 and 2022.

Tedisco is running in the 44th Senate District against Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna.

Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, who is not seeking reelection, also received a 100% score.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, received a 96% score.

Stec voted in favor of legislation the Conservative Party opposed that requires notifying undocumented immigrants of the risk of deportation if they plead guilty to crimes.

The legislation passed by a vote of 50-12.

In the Assembly, Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, received a 36% score, and Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, and Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, each received 88% scores.

Woerner is running in the 113th Assembly District against Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Ashby is running for an open seat in the 43rd Senate District against Democrat Andrea Smyth, a longtime health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy.

Simpson is running unopposed in the 114th Assembly District.

Business Council endorsements

The pollical action committee of the Business Council of New York State, the state’s largest business organization, on Thursday announced endorsements of state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

Stec is running in the 45th Senate District against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.

The Business Council did not endorse in the 43rd and 44th Senate District races.

Woerner is running in the 113th Assembly District against Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Simpson is running unopposed in the 114th Assembly District.

Joy endorsements

Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy on Wednesday announced that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97, endorsed her candidacy.

“Her pro-nuclear and natural gas energy approach protects and promotes good-paying jobs in the 20th District and ensures reliable energy for consumers throughout the state,” said union local President Michael Shelby in a news release.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.

Castelli endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Thursday announced that the New York League of Conservation voters endorsed his candidacy.

"Matt Castelli has spent his life serving the interests of the United States and he understands that in order to protect our country we must also protect our environment,” said Julie Tighe, the league’s president, in a news release.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Thursday announced that 70 elected officials from Rensselaer County endorsed her re-election bid.

On Friday, Stefanik announced that 51 elected officials from Otsego County endorsed her candidacy.

Stefanik is running in the 21st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.