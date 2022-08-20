Political Notebook: Term limits for high court justices backed by Castelli, Putorti

Democratic candidates in the 21st Congressional District support term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, does not.

Matt Castelli, one of the two candidates running in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, mentioned his support in a recent interview on Mountain Lake PBS, and expounded on the topic in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“We’re not getting things done that reflect the will of the people,” said Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Castelli said he supports term limits for members of Congress, too.

“I support term limits for the Supreme Court, and any office,” said Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, the other candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Stefanik said in a telephone interview on Wednesday that she opposes term limits for Supreme Court justices.

“I support the Constitution. These are lifetime appointments,” she said.

Setting term limits for justices is one concept that has been discussed in response to recent controversial Supreme Court decisions, such as the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Another concept that has been discussed is adding more judges to the court, a concept commonly known as “court packing.”

Castelli, Putorti and Stefanik all said they oppose adding more justices to the court.

In other political news of the region:

Looking ahead

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as she runs for reelection, is looking ahead to the next congressional session.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Stefanik said that she and fellow House Republican leaders will unveil a “Commitment to America” when the House returns from its August recess.

“This focuses on a strong economy,” she said.

Stefanik said the plan will outline the House Republican legislative strategy for the next session, if, as she expects, Republicans win control of the House in the midterm election.

She said Republicans aren’t writing off the rest of the current session, but want voters to know their plans.

“The American people deserve to know what we will be prioritizing,” she said.

Celebrity donor

Filmmaker Michele Mower of Texas, producer, writer and director of the television movie “Preacher’s Daughter,” which had the highest viewership ratings for the 2012 season on Lifetime Movie Network, contributed $1,500 to the campaign of Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Aug. 15, according to a notice filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign is in the period when contributions of $1,000 or more must be reported within 48 hours of receipt.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is running in a primary on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

The other Democratic candidate is Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line his campaign established.

Stec endorsement

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Aug. 12 announced that the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, a labor union, endorsed his re-election bid for a second term.

Stec is running in the 45th Senate District against Democrat Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.

Joy endorsement

Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy on Monday announced that Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner endorsed her candidacy,

“Liz is the right candidate to address the needs of this district, especially during the challenging times we are facing in this state and country,” Hayner said in a news release.

Joy is running in the 20th Congressional District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is the incumbent.

Rostilav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany, is challenging Tonko in an Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

Tonko already has the Working Families line in November.

Castelli endorsements

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 236 of Albany and Malta, a union of more than 1,600 electrical, telecommunications and broadcasting employees, endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Friday.

“Bringing jobs to upstate New York, investing in apprenticeships, and acknowledging the rights of workers to organize are just a few of the things that make Matt Castelli the right choice,” said Michael Mastropietro, the union’s business manager.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in a primary on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Castelli is already on the November general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line that his campaign established.

Democratic state Senate candidate Andrea Smyth endorsed Castelli on Wednesday.

“Matt Castelli is the right candidate for the voters of upstate New York to send to Congress,” Smyth said in a news release.

Smyth, a longtime health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, is running against Republican Jake Ashby, a state Assemblyman from Castleton, for an open seat.

Catalfamo wants transparency

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo criticized a state panel reviewing changes in liquor control regulations for closing much of its first meeting to the public.

“It is unconscionable — yet so typical Albany — to go behind closed doors and hold a secret meeting about laws that will impact thousands of New Yorkers’ livelihoods,” Catalfamo said in a news release. “They must open this meeting up to the public who pays their salary.”

The state Commission to Examine Alcoholic Beverage Control, established as a measure in the state budget, held its first meeting on Thursday.

“Someone from the (beverage) industry called me and asked, ‘Why was this meeting closed?’” Catalfamo said in a follow-up telephone interview.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is running against Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.