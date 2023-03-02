U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original cosponsor of legislation U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., introduced Feb. 9 to simplify the process for municipalities with 50,000 people or less to apply for federal grants.

For existing federal grant programs, agencies would be required to evaluate the complexity of the application process and recommend changes to make it easier for small municipalities to apply.

For new grant programs, the analysis would be required before the program is implemented.

The legislation — HR 914 — had 35 cosponsors, as of Wednesday, all Republican.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

In other regional political news:

Vehicle charging

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Monday introduced legislation to require the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, in collaboration with other state agencies, to develop a plan for local “fast charging” stations for electric vehicles along the state Thruway and other highway corridors and transportation hubs.

Woerner said a plan is necessary for the state to achieve its goals for residents, businesses and school districts to convert to electric vehicle use.

The legislation would require NYSERDA to prepare and present the plan to the state Public Service Commission within 90 days of the governor signing the legislation.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo, introduced Senate companion legislation.

Lyme disease

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has taken over from former Sen. Sue Serino, R-Hyde Park, who lost reelection in November, as lead sponsor of Lyme Disease legislation.

Stec on Feb. 9 introduced S4507 — legislation to provide state grants to establish programs to educate graduate medical students in the treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, and to establish centers of research on Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

Grants could be used for administration, faculty recruitment and start-up costs.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, is a cosponsor.

Serino had introduced the legislation in each of three consecutive previous legislative sessions.

Data breach insurance

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, on Feb. 16 introduced legislation to establish a tax credit of 25% of the premium when a small business purchases data breach insurance.

“By doing so, this bill would encourage small businesses to take advantage of this new type of insurance,” Ashby wrote in the justification section of the legislation — S4871.

Inflation

Stefanik on Wednesday announced passage of legislation she introduced to increase awareness of the role of presidential executive orders in inflation.

The legislation, which passed by a 272-148 vote, requires the federal Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget to prepare a report of the inflationary effects of any executive order with an estimated impact of $1 billion or more.

Fifty-nine Democrats voted in favor of the legislation and four Republicans voted against it, according to the Library of Congress government information web site.

Grocery stores

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is an original cosponsor of legislation Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., introduced Monday to establish a federal program that would provide grants to states to support establishing and operating grocery stores in underserved communities.

The legislation — HR 1230 — had 34 cosponsors, all Democrat, as of Wednesday.

Stefanik honored

Stefanik on Wednesday announced that the American Battlefield Trust honored her with a National Preservation Leadership Award recognizing her role in protecting historic battlefield.

“Protecting these battlefields is essential for creating rich educational programming for students and opening the experience to tourists,” Stefanik said, in a news release.

New lobbying firm

Steve Stallmer, who was chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Chris Gibson, R-Kinderhook, is a partner in Purple Apple, a new lobbying, communications and strategy consulting joint venture that specializes in representing small businesses and nonprofit organizations in New York.

Other partners are Kevin Fogarty, former chief of staff and communications director for Rep. Peter King, R-Long Island; Chris Bernardi, former aide to U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-Manhattan; Carissa Funa, former aide to U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-Brooklyn; and Brett Heimov, a longtime lobbyist who has focused on New York’s congressional delegation.