U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original cosponsor of bipartisan legislation to extend two Obamacare health care programs for five more years.

Stefanik was among the original cosponsors of legislation U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Penn., introduced April 10 to extend the federal Community Health Center program and National Health Services Corps program funding through the end of 2028.

The funding now is set to stop at the end of this year.

The Community Health Center program provides funding for five regional organizations including Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which collectively provide primary care to more than 250,000 patients in the 21st Congressional District, Stefanik said in a news release.

“Extending this funding is critical to serving the needs of our region,” Stefanik said.

The National Health Services Corps provides scholarships and loan forgiveness for students studying to become primary care physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Both programs were established under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The legislation, HR 2559, had eight cosponsors — five Democrats and three Republicans, as of April 26, according to the Library of Congress government information website.

In other regional political news:

Tonko campaign cash

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, transferred $100,000 from his campaign fund to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of the House Democratic Conference, in the first quarter, according to a new campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Tonko also contributed $5,000 from his campaign fund to the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and $15,000 to various House Democratic candidates.

Tonko raised $185,962 in the first quarter, and had $671,968 in his campaign fund, as of March 31.

Bail reform

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of legislation U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., introduced April 25 to direct the federal Department of Justice to compile a report on individuals arrested on charges of violent crimes who are released on bail or otherwise released before trial in state court systems.

The most recent report was compiled in 2007, according to a news release from Fitzgerald’s office.

The legislation, HR 2833, had six cosponsors — all Republican —as of April 26.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., introduced Senate companion legislation.

Drug enforcement

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, on April 3 introduced legislation to establish a new Class E felony crime for selling an illegal controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a drug and alcohol treatment facility and within 1,000 feet of an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

“People in recovery programs are trying to turn their lives around, but too often dealers are preying on them outside rehab centers, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings or Narcotics Anonymous meetings. New York can and must stop this heinous selling of drugs,” Ashby wrote in the justification section of the legislation.

The legislation had no Senate cosponsors and no Assembly sponsor, as of April 26.

Historic businesses

Participation in a state program which recognizes and promotes longstanding businesses would be increased under legislation which state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, introduced in February, and which passed the Assembly on March 20 and the Senate on April 17.

The legislation increases the number of nominations to the state Historic Business Preservation Register that each member of the Legislature can make to 10 per two-year term, and for the governor and lieutenant governor to 10 per four-year term.

Currently, each official is limited to two nominations per term.

To be included in the register, a business must have been in existence for at least 50 years, among other qualifications.

Businesses on the register are included on a state website that features an interactive map, and businesses receive a decal to place in a business window.

The designation is honorary, and does not place the business under any additional government regulations.

Local businesses now listed on the register include Poopie’s Dimanno’s Lunch in Glens Falls, Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, and Owl Pen Books in Greenwich.

Health care PACs

Health care-related political action committees contributed $18,500 to the re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st District, and $16,000 to the re-election campaign of Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th District, in the first quarter, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Only one health care-related PAC, the American Physical Therapy Association, contributed to both candidates.

The breakdown is as follows:

Stefanik — Federation of American Hospitals, $5,000; Elevance Health Care Corp., a health insurance and health care planning company, $2,500; Molina Healthcare, a health insurance company, $5,000; American Family Physicians, $1,000; American Nurses Association, $1,500; American Physical Therapy Association, $1,000; American Dental Association, $2,500.

Tonko — American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, $2,500; American Association of Nurse Practitioners, $2,500; American Chiropractic Association, $1,000; American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, $1,000; American Optometric Association, $1,000; American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, $1,000; National Emergency Medicine PAC, $1,500; American Association of Orthodontists, $2,000; American Occupational Therapy PAC, $2,500. American Physical Therapy Association, $1,000.

Backroads PAC

Backroads PAC, the political action committee of 2018 and 2020 Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb, is continuing its fundraising and taking steps to reach out to new donors.

The PAC raised $5,523 in the first quarter, largely in so-called “small dollar” contributions of less than $200 per contributor, according to a new campaign finance reported filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The PAC spent $6,146 in the first quarter, none of which was for staff compensation.

The largest expense was $3,348 to NGP Van Inc. to purchase computer software to help identify potential new donors.

The PAC had $19,135 on hand as of March 31.