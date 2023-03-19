U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original cosponsor of legislation Rep. John Joyce, R-PA, introduced March 8 to add language to the federal Clean Air Act to prevent eliminating the sale of automotive vehicles with internal combustion engines, according to the Library of Congress government information web site.

The legislation — HR1435 — had 66 cosponsors, as of Wednesday — all Republicans.

In other political news from the region:

‘Go Bulldogs!’

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on March 10 took to the House floor to cheer on participants of the recent annual South High Marathon Dance.

“Go Bulldogs!” Tonko concluded a one-minute speech, in which he congratulated South Glens Falls students on raising about $630,000 at the recent marathon for local charitable endeavors.

“The success of this marathon dance is proof of the remarkable things that our students and young people can achieve,” Tonko said. “I had the honor of joining them last weekend and seeing firsthand their enthusiasm and their heart. United by music, dance and a resounding spirit of giving, these students demonstrate the power that lies in a love of community and desire to do good, and fills me with hope for both their future and ours.”

Saratoga County funding

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Friday announced that the state Assembly budget proposal retained $1.6 million in funding that Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed to assist Saratoga County with taking over certain tasks from the state Health Department.

Saratoga County’s population growth has put it in a category where the state will no longer handle the tasks on behalf of the county.

Disabled veterans

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, on March 10 introduced legislation — S5637 — to make permanent a requirement that a portion of state contracts be awarded to businesses owned with veterans with service-connected disabilities.

The requirement was established in 2014 for five years and temporarily extended as part of the 2019-20 fiscal year state budget.

“This legislation will not only permanently help veterans with disabilities reintegrate into the economy, but it will send a powerful message that New York state will lend a helping hand to those who have made great sacrifices for our state and nation,” Ashby wrote in the bill’s justification section.

Assembly companion legislation is A4527.

Climate change study

The Adirondack Council on Wednesday praised the state Senate and Assembly for including funding in their budget proposals for a comprehensive survey of climate and water bodies in the Adirondack Park.

The Senate proposed $5.5 million for the survey, and the Assembly $4 million, according to an Adirondack Council news release.

Gov. Kathy Hochul did not propose any funding for the project in her initial budget plan.

“I can’t overstate the importance of the support from legislative leaders in both houses for the comprehensive Adirondack lake survey,” said Raul Aguirre, acting executive director of the environmental group. “The multi-year survey is vital to our struggle to reduce air pollution and climate change. We need the scientific evidence produced by studies like this if we hope to persuade federal officials to tighten pollution standards until the damage here stops.”

Pipeline permitting

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Feb. 24 co-sponsored legislation Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., introduced Feb. 17 in response to President Biden’s canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2021.

The legislation — HR 1058 — would streamline the process of licensing cross-border energy transmission by replacing the current presidential administration approval process for transcontinental energy supply lines to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for oil and gas pipelines or the Department of Energy for electricity transmission lines.

Supporters of the legislation say that it will speed up the review process and remove politics from the process.

“After President Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which drove up gas prices and inhibited cooperation with Canada, I am proud to support the Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act to support energy independence and strengthen our relationship with our Canadian neighbors by expanding our mutually-beneficial energy relationship,” Stefanik said in a statement. “In the face of skyrocketing gas and home heating prices, I am taking action to drive down these costs on behalf of hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country.”

The legislation had 17 cosponsors, all Republicans, as of Friday, according to the Library of Congress government information web site.

Stefanik is the only co-sponsor from New York.

The legislation was included in a House Republican comprehensive package of energy legislation on March 14.

The overall all energy package has little chance of passing the Senate and becoming law, said Kevin Fogarty, a principal in Purple Apple, a lobbying and communications firm that specializes on New York’s congressional delegation.

However, the individual legislation to streamline licensing has had bipartisan support in the past, he continued.

“There are many Democrats which have frustration with the permitting process,” Fogarty said.