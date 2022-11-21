Political Notebook: Stefanik opposes WIC changes

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is protesting proposed changes to the federal Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, that would reduce the maximum monthly amount of milk available under the program.

“Let our New York families drink milk,” Stefanik said in an Aug. 17 news release. “The Biden Administration’s proposal to restrict the amount of milk available to WIC participants is wrong, especially at a time when 90% of Americans are not consuming enough dairy to meet nutrition standards."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the proposed changes, which are open to public comment through Feb. 21, are intended to encourage breast feeding, increase flexibility for cultural differences and tailor the program to focus more on overall balanced nutrition needs.

WIC, a nutritional program, assists pregnant and breastfeeding women, and infants and children under the age of 5.

The program provides vouchers for participants to purchase eligible foods at places such as supermarkets and farmers markets.

Proposed changes include adding canned fish and whole-grain foods such as bread, tortillas and brown rice as options covered under the program.

Lactose-free milk would be added as an option, and the maximum amounts of milk, eggs and juice would be reduced.

Stefanik opposes the proposed reduction of the monthly maximum amount of milk, a proposed prohibition of flavored milk, and a proposal allowing substitution of soy-based yogurts and soy-based cheese for milk.

Stefanik said she is pleased that the proposed changes include her recommendation for increased flexibility in the size of containers of milk eligible under the program.

In other political news from the region:

Manufacturing legislation

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, announced that bipartisan legislation he introduced to simplify the process for manufacturers to learn about federal assistance programs passed the House by a voice vote on Nov. 16.

“I’ll continue pushing for key investments that strengthen American manufacturers, giving them the tools that they need to drive economic growth,” Tonko said in a news release.

The legislation, which had already passed the Senate, requires the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish an online clearinghouse of information about federal programs that assist manufacturers.

Tonko said he introduced the legislation after the Government Accountability Office reported that the federal government had 58 different manufacturing assistance programs among 11 different agencies.

The legislation — HR 6290 — had four co-sponsors, three Democrats and one Republican.

Write-in votes

The 21st Congressional District, with 97, had the second lowest number of write-in votes of any New York congressional district, according to unofficial election night returns posted on the state Board of Elections website.

The 4th Congressional District in Nassau County, with 67, had the lowest number of write-in votes.

The 21st Congressional District, with 3,921, also had a comparatively small number of “blank” votes (those who cast a ballot but did not register a vote in the congressional race).

Elsewhere in the region, there were 146 write-in votes and 4,083 blank votes in the 20th Congressional District.

Medals for veterans

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, announced on Nov. 11 that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two bipartisan bills that Jordan introduced to establish two new state medals for veterans.

The new Korean War Commemorative Medal and the new Vietnam War Commemorative Medal will be available to veterans who served in those wars.

“These new medals will publicly recognize the service and sacrifice of our Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who proudly wore America's uniform, forever enshrining their valor and patriotism, and help ensure they are never forgotten,” Jordan said in a news release.

Toy drive

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Nov. 16 announced he is assisting with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks toy drive.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys for ages 5-18 can be dropped off through Dec. 8 at the senator’s district office at 5 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Amtrak

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday called on Amtrak to commit to a specific date to resume service on its Adirondack line between New York City and Montreal.

Service was interrupted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanik said Amtrak’s goal of restoring service in the spring is not specific enough.

“A vague mention of spring 2023 is not enough, and we must have a full commitment that Amtrak is dedicated to resuming service on the Adirondack line before tourist season is in full swing,” Stefanik said in a news release.