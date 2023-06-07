U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to extend the traditional parameters of federally-funded day care to include evening care.

Stefanik and two Democrats are original cosponsors of the “After Hours Child Care Act,” which Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, introduced May 24.

The proposed legislation — HR 3639 — would expand the federal Child Care and Development Block Grant program to assist in establishing new or expanding existing child care centers to provide care during evening and nontraditional work schedules.

The federal program makes block grants available to states to distribute.

“So many working parents are struggling right now to find convenient childcare options that make sense for their family,” Hinson said in a video announcing the legislation. “And this is even harder for parents who don’t work traditional 9-to-5 hours — people like law enforcement officers, store clerks, emergency services operators and nurses.”

Debt ceiling

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, was one of six New York Democratic House members that voted in support of the “Fiscal Responsibility Act,” which increased the federal debt ceiling.

Nine New York Democratic House members voted against the legislation, which passed the House by May 31 by a vote of 314-117, according to the Library of Congress government information website.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was among 10 New York House Republicans that voted in favor of the legislation.

Rep. George Santos, R-Long Island, was the only New York House Republican to vote against the legislation.

Hot foods

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps, to be used to purchase prepared hot foods such as rotisserie chickens, soups and hot sandwiches.

The legislation — HR 3519 — which Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens, introduced May 18, would remove a restriction that SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase cold prepared foods or foods designed to be prepared at home.

“Families throughout America rely on SNAP benefits to make sure they have enough food for their children. Restricting a working mom by only allowing her to buy a frozen rotisserie chicken, but not a hot prepared one, is nonsensical and wrong,” Meng said, in a news release.

The legislation had 34 co-sponsors — 30 Democrats and four Republicans — as of June 5, according to the Library of Congress government information web site.

Veterans program

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, announced June 1 that legislation he introduced to establish a Veterans Internship Program at the state Legislature passed the Senate.

Ten percent of legislative internships would be reserved for veterans.

Senate interns in the program each would receive a $50,000 stipend and Assembly interns each would receive a $17,000 stipend, the same amount provided to graduate student interns.

Joy shifts focus

Liz Lemery Joy, the Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in 2020 and 2022, announced she will not run again for Congress in the 20th District in 2024.

Instead, she is launching a statewide education campaign about “election integrity.”

“My mission hasn’t changed,” Joy said in a press release.

Joy said she will contribute unused congressional campaign funds to Harvest Church Distribution Center of Clifton Park, a nonprofit organization that distributes, at no charge, funding to charities in the Albany region.

Vermont neighbor

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced May 31 that he hosted Vermont state Assemblyman Jarrod Sammis, Libertarian, Castleton, in a visit to the New York state Assembly.

Award

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, announced May 31 that the organization Employer Support of the Guard presented him with a “Seven Seals Award,” recognizing his “meritorious support” in support of the National Guard and military reserves.

Women of Distinction

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced that he honored the following as “Women of Distinction” in the 114th District: Kailey Bacon, Maria Bagneschi, Elaine Brown, Rebecca Crowningshield, Maureen Dart, Karen DuRose, Amie Gonzales, Patricia Nugent, Deanne Rehm, Lorraine Ruffing, Amy Sabatis, Nan Scinta and Cara Talmadge.