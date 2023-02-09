U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to expand research in the development and improvement of specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, flowers and plants.

Specialty crops are seen as an expanding niche market for the viability of farms in New York.

Legislation that Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Washington state, introduced and Stefanik co-sponsored on Jan. 31 would restore authorization for the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to waive the matching funds required under a federal specialty crop research grant program.

Many colleges and universities are on tight budgets and cannot meet the matching fund requirement, Schrier said, in a news release.

The Secretary of the Agriculture previously had the right to waive the matching fund requirement when the program was established in 1998, but the authority was rescinded in the 2018 federal farm bill.

The legislation — HR 679 — had 21 co-sponsors, as of Wednesday — 15 Democrats and six Republicans.

In other political news of the region:

Sports betting

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Monday announced that he is collecting information as he prepares to draft legislation to address “aggressive” advertising of sports betting operations.

“Sportsbooks have spent billions on aggressive sales and marketing tactics in the past two years, and more and more Americans are struggling with gambling addiction,” Tonko said in a Facebook post.

Alzheimer’s Project

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Jan. 30, introduced bipartisan legislation to extend the National Alzheimer’s Project, a federal research program, set to expire in 2025, to 2035.

The legislation, HR 619, had two co-sponsors, as of Wednesday, one Republican and one Democrat.

Telecommunications

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Feb. 3, introduced bipartisan legislation to require the Federal Communications Commission to publish a list of telecommunications companies that hold licenses, authorizations or grants of authority which are owned or partially owned by “foreign adversarial governments” including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba.

The legislation, HR 820, had two co-sponsors, as of Wednesday — one Democrat and one Republican.

Insurance coverage

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury. on Jan. 27, introduced legislation, S3038, to require insurance companies to cover rehabilitation treatment for pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Symptoms include sudden onset of obsessions, compulsions or food restrictions.

It often is misdiagnosed as an obsessive/compulsion disorder or an eating disorder, according to Stanford University.

Assemblyman Billie Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, introduced companion legislation in the Assembly.

Cancer study

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Jan. 4 introduced legislation to direct the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to conduct a joint study of the geographic connection of cancer and neurological diseases with environmental contamination.

The agencies already have the respective necessary data, which just needs to be correlated.

The legislation, A100, did not yet have Senate companion legislation, as of Thursday.

Honoring athletes

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, on Wednesday announced that he hosted the Saratoga Springs High School girls varsity cross-country team when the Senate passed a resolution honoring the champion athletes.

The team won the New York State Class A Championship on Nov. 12, New York Federation Championship on Nov. 19, and Nike Cross-Country National Championship at Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 3.