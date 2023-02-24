State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, continues to advocate for improved cellular service in the Adirondacks.

Stec spoke about the topic at a recent state budget hearing, as a panelist at the New York Association of Towns annual conference in Manhattan and in a interview with a Plattsburgh radio station, according to multiple posts on his Senate office and campaign Facebook pages.

Stec told WIRY radio in Plattsburgh that the state essentially admitted the problem when it arranged for temporary enhanced cellular service during the FISU World University Games at Lake Placid in January.

“So, I’m glad that we put our best foot forward for our visitors,” Stec said in the interview, which he posted on Facebook. “But for the rest of us who are paying taxes here and slugging it out, we’re going to suffer without cell service.”

In other regional political news:

Farm labor

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Feb. 2 introduced legislation to establish automatic annual inflation adjustments in the credit farmers receive toward the minimum wage.

Farmers that provide meals, housing and utilities for farm laborers receive the credit.

The credit was last adjusted for inflation in 1992, according to the proposed legislation — A03364.

State Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

The legislation comes as the state is implementing an increase in the state farm worker’s minimum wage.

‘Predatory claim sharks’

U. S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to crack down on “predatory claims sharks” who charge unauthorized fees to process veterans benefit claims.

U.S. Rep. Chris Papas. D-N.H., introduced legislation on Tuesday that would establish penalties for companies that charge unauthorized fees.

Many are for-profit companies which advertise on television to get business from unsuspecting veterans, Papas said in a new release.

The legislation — HR 1139 — had 69 co-sponsors, as of Thursday — 53 Democrats and 16 Republicans.

Whole milkU.S. Reps. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, are both original co-sponsors of legislation U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., introduced Tuesday to allow unflavored and flavored whole milk to be served at federally-funded school lunch programs.

Programs now are only allowed to serve fat-free and 1% low-fat milk.

The legislation — HR 1147 — had 38 co-sponsors as of Thursday — 30 Republicans and eight Democrats.

Honoring John Lewis

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is an original co-sponsor of legislation U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., introduced Tuesday to honor John Lewis, the longtime congressman and civil rights leader who died in 2020.

The legislation — HR 1150 — would establish within the Fulbright Scholarship program the John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship to provide internships and research grants for early-career and mid-year career study of nonviolent methods of civil rights activism.

The legislation had 47 co-sponsors, as of Thursday — 46 Democrats and one Republican.

Volunteer firefighters

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, on Feb. 15 introduced legislation to reallocate the portion of the state emergency services cellular telephone surcharge that now goes to the state’s general fund to a fund to assist volunteer fire departments.

The state currently keeps 41.7% of revenue from the surcharge, according the legislation — S4838.

State Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, introduced companion legislation in the Assembly.

History commission

Saratoga History Center announced that Sean Kelleher, the center’s vice president, has been appointed to the federal Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission.

The 27-member commission works with communities to celebrate and promote the canal’s history.

Kelleher also is Saratoga town historian.