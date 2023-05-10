The new state budget includes funding to support local agriculture by feeding the poor, students and elderly of the region.

The budget includes $50,000 for the Comfort Food Community of Greenwich to expand its program which acquires surplus food from local farms and distributes it to food pantries, soup kitchens and public libraries in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, announced on May 2.

Woerner also announced $50,000 in funding for the Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs to expand its program that provides fresh vegetables to food pantries, schools and senior centers in Saratoga County.

Water quality

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on April 27 introduced bipartisan legislation to establish within the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service a regional program that would make $20 million in grants available annually for restoration of waterways in New York and New Jersey which flow into the New York-New Jersey harbor.

“This legislation would protect and restore our watersheds and estuaries, improving recreational and economic opportunity,” Tonko said, in a news release.

Projects must be conducted using “scientific-based principles.”

The legislation — HR 2982 — had 13 co-sponsors, as of Monday — 6 Democrats and 7 Republicans, including four Republicans from New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was not among the co-sponsors.

The four U.S. senators from New York and New Jersey have jointly introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Airport

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. R-Schuylerville, on April 27 introduced legislation to designate Plattsburgh International Airport as a “port of entry.”

The designation would relieve the airport of about $600,000 annually in fees it now pays for U.S. Border and Customs services such as security screenings, cargo security and examinations, and immigration inspections.

“I’m working to ensure Plattsburgh International Airport is equipped with the resources it needs to continue meeting the transportation needs of families in upstate New York and the North Country and providing access for tourists visiting our region,” Stefanik said, in a news release.

This proposed legislation also exempts prior law enforcement, military, or individuals with security clearances from taking a polygraph test, a change Stefanik said would speed up the hiring process.

The legislation — HR 2979 — had no co-sponsors, as of Monday.

Ending vaccination mandate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., introduced on May 5 to terminate a Department of Homeland Security requirement for foreign travelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The legislation — HR 3094 — had five original co-sponsors — three Republicans and two Democrats.

Problem gambling

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on May 2 announced that the University of Albany will receive a $936,414 federal Department of Health and Human Service to develop recommended procedures for screening, brief intervention and referral for treatment to prevent and address gambling addiction among college students.

The grant is the first installment in more than $4.8 million the university will receive over five years, according to a news release.

Snake Hill

The new state budget includes $1 million in funding for Saratoga Protecting Land and Nature (PLAN) to purchase and protect Snake Hill in the Saratoga Lake watershed, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, announced May 2.

“It’s a breathtaking piece of property. It’s a landmark,” Woerner said in a telephone interview.

Defense PACs

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. R-Schuylerville, received $6,000 in campaign contributions from defense industry pollical action committees in the 1st quarter, and Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, received $2,000, according to reports the campaigns filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The breakdown is as follows:

Stefanik: Raytheon Technologies, $1,000; L3 Technologies, $2,500; General Dynamics, $2,500

Tonko: BWX Technology, $1,000; The Boeing Co., $1,000

Women of Distinction

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced that the Assembly has honored Lorraine Ruffing and Maria Bagneschi as “Women of the Distinction” from the 114th District.

Ruffing, of Assembly Point, is co-founder and executive director of the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition.

She is a former United Nations economist who edited the book “Stewards of the Water” about Lake George.

Bagneschi of Ticonderoga is a special education teacher at Ticonderoga Central School and coach of the Ticonderoga High School Quiz Bowl team that will compete in June at a national tournament in Chicago.