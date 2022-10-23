Political Notebook: Mysterious 'Kennedy Project' posts campaign ads focused on 44th Senate District race

A mysterious group claiming to be a coalition of Democrats is independently running digital advertising supporting state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, and opposing Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich in the 44th state Senate District.

The Kennedy Project, which claims to be a group of “lifelong Democrats not affiliated with any candidate or committee,” began posting videos on YouTube on Oct. 13.

The group appears to have no other internet presence, such as a website, other than its YouTube channel, and it is not registered as an independent expenditure organization on the state Board of Elections website.

Registration is required if a group is placing paid advertising or is conveying its message to an audience of 500 or more people of the general public.

A message The Post-Star sent to the group’s email address requesting comment about its members and advertising plans was returned by an unnamed individual asking to speak off the record, which The Post-Star rejected.

The group did not respond to a separate email asking to speak with someone from the group for attribution.

City of Schenectady Republican Chairman Matt Nelligan originally forwarded to The Post-Star a news release that The Kennedy Project issued Oct. 13.

Nelligan would not discuss the identity of the members of the organization or its advertising plans.

“I do not speak on their behalf,” he said.

Nelligan said the group’s news release was emailed to him, and he forwarded it, intending it to be considered ”background” information.

The Tedisco campaign has no connection with The Kennedy Project, said Adam Kramer, a campaign spokesman.

“We actually don’t know who they are,” he said. “They say that they are Democrats, but we don’t know.”

The 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

In other regional political news:

USS Saratoga?

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Oct. 17 that she has written to the U.S. Navy urging that a newly commissioned ship be named in honor of the Battles of Saratoga, which ended with British Gen. John Burgoyne’s surrender.

“In New York’s 21st District, we are proud of our history and believe it deserves to be honored, as it so often has been in the past,” Stefanik said, in a news release. “The Battles of Saratoga should continue to be celebrated and remembered as a critical moment in securing American independence.”

Six previous U.S. Navy ships have been named Saratoga, the most recent of which was decommissioned in 1994, Stefanik said.

Castelli endorsements

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Oct. 18 announced that the New York State Nurses Association, the state’s largest union of registered nurses, endorsed his candidacy.

”Matt has worked to bring health care to veterans, seniors, and rural populations, and in Congress he will fight to expand rural health care, support safe staffing, and stand with working people,” said union President Nancy Hagans, in a news release.

On Wednesday, Castelli announced that the Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed his candidacy.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik endorsement

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Friday announced the Animal Wellness Action, an advocacy organization for humane treatment of animals, endorsed her reelection bid.

“Elise Stefanik is a hero to millions and a tireless advocate for animals who continues to back legislation to protect the voiceless we all care so deeply about,” said Marty Irby, the group’s executive director.

MADD recognition

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, announced that Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognized her as a “Legislator of the Year.”

Woerner is one of six Assembly members and five state senators the group honored with the award, which recognizes legislators who sponsor legislation to decrease drunken driving.

Woerner introduced legislation related to ignition interlock devices on vehicles to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel. The proposal requires ignition interlocks for all plea agreements and provides incentives for those convicted of drinking and driving to install the device.

Woerner is running against Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, in the 113th Assembly District.

Joy endorsement

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy on Thursday announced an endorsement from the Police Conference of New York, the state’s largest police union, has endorsed her candidacy, making the ninth police union to endorse her candidacy.

“Our endorsement is based upon Liz’s well-known, documented positions taken in support of law enforcement,” said union President Richard Wells, in a news release.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.

Catalfamo endorsement

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Friday announced that the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association endorsed his candidacy.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.

Stec endorsement

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Oct. 17, announced that the Police Conference of New York endorsed his reelection bid.

Stec is running against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury, in the 45th Senate District.