Political Notebook: League plans virtual election forums for area races

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Republican challenger David Catalfamo, candidates in the 113th Assembly District, will lead off a series of Saratoga County League of Women Voters virtual election forums.

Forums will be video recorded and posted the next day on the League’s website — lwvsaratoga.org — and on the LWV Saratoga YouTube channel.

The League is accepting questions from the public via email to LWVSC@gmail.com.

The rules for questions include:

Questions must be addressed to both candidates and be neutral in tone.

Questions may be reworded to combine like questions or for clarity.

Any that are inappropriate or of a personal nature will be eliminated from consideration.

More than one question may be submitted.

The deadline to submit questions is one week before the taping of each forum.

The race that the question applies to should be included in the heading.

The schedule for filming is as follows:

113th Assembly District — Oct. 17

4th Judicial District — Oct. 18

Saratoga Springs commissioner of public works — Oct. 19

44th Senate District — to be decided

Saratoga County district attorney — to be decided

In other regional political news:

Oil reserves

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Wednesday called for an additional immediate release of oil from the federal strategic petroleum reserve, among other actions, in response to OPEC’s announcement that it would cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

“I support every effort to boost domestic energy production and release additional supply from the strategic petroleum reserve immediately to mitigate the harm to American consumers from OPEC’s actions,” Castelli said, in a news release. “Congress should immediately stop supplying any OPEC countries with American-made weapons and parts as long as they continue holding American consumers hostage to their greed."

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Term-limits pledge

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Thursday announced that, if elected, he will self-limit himself to serving no more than four 2-year terms, with a self-imposed penalty if he reneges on the pledge.

He said that if he breaks the term-limit pledge, he will sell his home and donate the proceeds to a charity in the 113th Assembly District.

“Voters know the culture in Albany is one of lies, corruption and broken promises — I’m going to Albany to destroy that culture and it starts with my one-of-a kind promise to honor my term-limit pledge,” said Catalfamo in a news release.

Catalfamo is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Tonko endorsements

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Sept. 30, announced that Brady PAC, a political action committee that backs candidates who support “gun violence prevention policies,” endorsed his re-election bid.

On Oct. 3, Tonko announced that the Alliance for Retired Americans, an advocacy organization that the AFL-CIO established in 2001, endorsed his candidacy.

On Wednesday, the BlueGreen Alliance, a national coalition of labor unions and environmental organizations, announced its endorsement of Tonko.

Tonko is running in the 20th Congressional District against Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

Joy endorsements

Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy on Wednesday announced that the Albany County Sheriff’s Union Local 775 endorsed her candidacy, making the eighth law enforcement union endorsement of her campaign.

“Liz Joy is a supporter of less government mandates, safer schools for our children and supporting all law enforcement,” said union President Roy Hoffman in a news release.

Stefanik endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Tuesday announced that the National Federation of Independent Business endorsed her reelection bid.

“Rep. Stefanik has a strong understanding of the issues impacting small businesses and has advocated against legislation that would add burdensome regulations and increase taxes on small businesses,” said NFIB New York Director Ashley Ranslow in a news release.

On Wednesday ,Stefanik announced that 76 elected officials from Schoharie County endorsed her candidacy.

Stefanik is running in the 21st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Castelli endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Thursday announced that the American Federation of Government Employees, a 700,000-member national union that represents a wide range of government employees including some law enforcement and corrections officers, endorsed his candidacy.