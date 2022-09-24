Political Notebook: Joy to debate Tonko Oct. 27; NRA neutral in Assembly race

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy announced she has agreed to debate U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in a debate to be televised at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 on WMHT public television.

The two candidates in the 20th Congressional District also have agreed to debate at a League of Women Voters forum that has not yet been scheduled.

Tonko’s campaign confirmed the debate arrangements.

In other regional political news:

NRA neutral in Assembly race

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund did not make an endorsement in the 113th Assembly District race between incumbent Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Woerner received a “B” grade on a recent NRA report card, based on her voting record on gun issues.

Catalfamo received an “AQ” grade, based on his answers to a questionnaire.

Woerner was one of just four Assembly Democrats who received B grades, the highest grade of any Assembly Democrats.

The rest of Democratic Assembly candidates received grades of “D” or “F,” or no grade because the NRA could not find sufficient public information about their positions on gun issues.

Elsewhere in the region, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is running unopposed, received an “A” rating.

NRA grades Stec as 'A+'

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund endorsed state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, for re-election, and assigned him an “A+” grade, based on his voting record on gun issues.

Stec is running in the 45th Senate District against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.

The NRA did not grade Lapper because the organization was unable to find sufficient public statements on her positions on gun issues.

Stec is one of just two Senate Republican incumbents that received “A+” grades.

The other was Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.

Elsewhere in the region, the NRA endorsed Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, who received an “A” grade.

Tedisco is running in the 44th Senate District against Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator, who received an “F” grade.

The NRA did not endorse in the 43rd Senate District, which is an open seat.

State Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, received a “B” grade.

The NRA did not grade Democrat Andrea Smyth, a health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, because it could not find sufficient public statements about Smyth’s positions on gun issues.

Humane Society report cards

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, received a “100+” grade on a new annual report card from the Humane Society Legislative Fund, the lobbying arm of the Humane Society of the United States.

Tonko received a perfect score, on a scale of one to 100, based on his co-sponsorship and voting on priority animal rights legislation this year, plus “extra credit for leadership” on animal welfare issues.

It is the fourth consecutive year Tonko received a "100+" score.

Tonko is running for reelection in the 20th Congressional District against Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

In the 21st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received a grade of 18, out of a possible 100 points.

Her grade, in part, was based on not endorsing several of the group’s priority bills in 2022.

She also voted against the group’s recommendation on two bills.

She voted against two amendments to economic competitiveness legislation that would curb the trade and trafficking of wildlife.

She voted for an amendment to a budget bill to remove language intended to reduce sport hunting of elephants in Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The group praised Stefanik for voting in favor of a budget bill that provided $1 million for the protection of manatees, and $5 million for a Department of Veterans Affairs equine therapy program.

The group praised her for co-sponsoring and voting in favor of legislation to reduce the number of tigers, lions and big cats in captivity, and to prohibit public contact with the wild animals.

Stefanik’s score of 18 is her lowest score in four years.

She received scores of 44 in 2020 and 2021, and 67 in 2019.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. received an 83 score in 2022.

The group did not compile a report card for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2022.

AFL-CIO endorses Castelli

The New York AFL-CIO on Sept. 19 endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli.

"We look forward to educating, engaging and mobilizing our members to ensure a victory for all of our endorsed candidates,” sad state AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento in a news release.

The AFL-CIO waited until after the primary to endorse in the race, said Darcy Wells, a union spokeswoman.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Castelli on Sept. 20 announced endorsements from the New York State Public Employees Federation and from SEIU Local 1199, the state’s largest health care union.

“I appreciate what Matt stands for,” said Tina Bender, SEIU 1199 member and a nurse at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. “Matt is an advocate for unions and he will work hard to protect our members and their rights.”

Stefanik endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Thursday announced that the Lieutenants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department endorsed her reelection bid.

The union’s members include retired lieutenants that live in the 21st Congressional District.

“Elise Stefanik is absolutely opposed to any and all calls to defund the police,” said Louis Turco, the union’s president, in a news release.

Stefanik is running against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

On Wednesday, Stefanik announced that 41 elected officials from Hamilton County endorsed her candidacy, including Indian Lake Councilman John Rathbun, a Democrat.

On Sept. 20, Stefanik announced that 70 elected officials from Fulton County endorsed her candidacy.